‎The gunmen who kidnapped Afolabi Ajayi, a farm manager, on Monday at Imafon, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, have demanded N500million to free him.

A family source disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The source said the bandits reached out to members of the family of the victim to make the demand.

“The kidnappers have called the family today and they demanded N500 million before they can release him,” the family source said.

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‎‎”We are troubled now and we don’t know where we are going to get that kind of money from.

‎‎”Efforts are still ongoing to see if they can still review downward the ransom they are asking for.”

This newspaper reported that Mr Ajayi was abducted as he arrived at his farm at about 10.30 a.m. on Monday by the bandits who hid in the nearby bush before his arrival.

‎According to witnesses, the manager came to the poultry farm to check on the workers and how the farm was running when the gunmen suddenly rushed out of the bush and led him into the forest.

Police not aware

‎Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, however, said the command was not aware of the new development.

‎He urged anyone with actionable information about the kidnappers to contact the command.

‎”The command is not aware of this; however, we urge anyone with credible and actionable information that will aid the ongoing manhunt of the perpetrators of this act alongside the rescue of the victim unhurt to come forward,” he said.

Kidnap for ransom has become the fuel for the increased kidnap rate in the state and other regions, causing untold distress to affected communities.

Last week, one Joel Adeyemo, a 78-year-old farmer, was abducted while on his farm in Ofosu, Ondo State.

‎The abductors contacted the family two days after the incident, demanding a whopping N60m ransom for his release. ‎It has not been ascertained if the family had met the demands of the kidnappers.

‎Security agencies in the state have ceaselessly engaged in the arrest and parade of kidnap suspects, but that has not stopped the bandits from carrying out raids.