Troops of the Nigerian Army have disrupted a suspected gunrunning network in Plateau State and separately foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Otukpo–Enugu Expressway in Benue State, as security operations intensified across the North-central region during the Yuletide period.

In Plateau State, troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, operating under Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, arrested three suspected gunrunners during an intelligence-led raid in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area, in the early hours of 24 December.

The operation led to the recovery of two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, one round of 7.62mm ammunition, two knives, and three mobile phones.

The Media Information Officer of the task force, Samson Zhakom, said the operation was aimed at cutting off the supply of illicit weapons to criminal groups within the Joint Operations Area.

“Troops conducted a successful intelligence-led operation against a suspected gunrunning syndicate in Vom, leading to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of arms and other items,” Mr Zhakom said.

He added that the suspects were currently in military custody and that follow-up operations were underway to apprehend other members of the network and prevent regrouping.

Mr Zhakom also confirmed that troops came under attack while withdrawing from the area, after some youths and women attempted to obstruct their movement.

“During the withdrawal, troops encountered resistance from misguided women and youths who blocked the road, fired at the troops, and pelted personnel and operational vehicles with stones,” he said.

“One officer sustained injuries, while a Hilux vehicle radiator and the windscreen of a gun truck were damaged. The situation was swiftly contained, and troops maintained control and discipline.”

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Benue State, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Otukpo–Enugu Expressway on 22 December, rescuing several passengers from armed assailants.

According to Ahmad Zubairu, the acting Media Information Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. after troops responded to a distress call at the Amoda axis in Ohimini Local Government Area.

“Armed criminals had emerged from the bush and briefly occupied an existing checkpoint, where they stopped two 18-seater commercial buses travelling from Jos to Ibadan and attempted to abduct all the passengers,” Mr Zubairu said.

He said the troops engaged the assailants in a firefight, forcing them to flee into the bush and abandon their victims.

“Fifteen passengers were rescued in the initial encounter and handed over to the police in Otukpo,” Mr Zubairu said.

He added that while six adults and four minors were initially declared missing, subsequent operations led to the rescue of five additional adults and all four minors, who are now in police custody, with search efforts continuing for the remaining passenger.

Both operations, according to the military, form part of sustained efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of action and to ensure public safety during the festive period across Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states.