At least 1,100 people were abducted across northern Nigeria between January and April 2026, Amnesty International has said, warning that the scale and pattern of the attacks reflect a deepening security crisis and a failure of authorities to protect vulnerable communities.

In a statement, the organisation said those abducted are often subjected to extreme violence and inhumane conditions. “Those abducted are frequently subjected to torture, starvation, amputation, rape, and forced to witness or commit atrocities,” Amnesty said, adding that many victims remain in captivity for months under harsh conditions.

The group noted that the abductions, largely driven by ransom demands, have become widespread across rural communities and camps for internally displaced persons. “What we are witnessing right now in the northern part of Nigeria is a crisis of abduction that increasingly endangers lives,” said Isa Sanusi, director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

According to the organisation, the attacks often go beyond abductions, with gunmen killing residents, looting property and burning homes. It said families are frequently forced to sell their belongings or rely on community fundraising to secure the release of loved ones, while those unable to pay face execution or prolonged torture.

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Amnesty also raised concern over the impact on education, particularly in northern Nigeria, where fear of abduction has forced many children out of school. It noted that some families now withdraw girls from school or arrange early marriages in an attempt to reduce their exposure to attacks.

The organisation accused Nigerian authorities of failing in their constitutional and international obligations. “The Nigerian authorities are grossly failing in their duty to protect lives,” it said, adding that the situation constitutes a breach of obligations under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The latest warning follows a series of recent statements by Amnesty International on violent attacks across several states, including Kebbi, Benue, Katsina and Plateau.

In Kebbi, the organisation condemned the killing of at least 24 people in Debe community on 5 April, describing how “the killers were on rampage… they kill every human being they came across,” according to a resident. Homes, shops and a church were also destroyed, leaving many displaced.

In Benue State, Amnesty reported that at least 17 people were killed in Mbalom during Easter celebrations, with over 500,000 people already displaced by recurring attacks. It said many displaced persons are living in poor conditions without adequate access to water, food or healthcare.

Similarly, in Katsina, the group warned that bandits continue to raid villages despite government claims of peace deals. It said entire communities have been razed, with residents reporting that security forces often arrive hours after attacks.

In Plateau State, Amnesty linked recent killings, including attacks in Angwan Rukuba and Jos South, to what it described as persistent security lapses. “Security forces were absent during most of the attacks, arriving only hours after the attackers had left,” the organisation said.

Amnesty maintained that the continued failure to investigate attacks and prosecute perpetrators is encouraging impunity, allowing armed groups to operate with little consequence.

It called on the federal government to take urgent steps to end the cycle of violence, ensure accountability, and provide protection and support for affected communities.