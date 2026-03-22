Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf was absent on Sunday when the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the Government House to pay the customary Sallah homage.

​The Hawan Nasarawa, a traditional durbar procession, typically takes place on the third day of the Sallah celebrations, when the Governor hosts the Emir for a formal greeting, after which the monarch traverses designated routes through the metropolis to receive well-wishes from the public.

However, this year’s proceedings saw changes. Instead of the governor, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jibril Falgore, received the Emir in a ceremony held in a different hall rather than at the traditional venue, the ‘Africa House’.

While the state government has not issued an official statement regarding these changes, insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that Governor Yusuf was attending a separate meeting within the Government House during the emir’s visit.

Other sources speculated that the governor was attending an event in Lagos State at the time of the emir’s visit.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, could not be reached for comment. Calls to his mobile line did not connect throughout Sunday morning and afternoon.

Initial restriction

​On Wednesday, the state government restricted the use of horses and cancelled several durbar processions, citing security concerns.

The government’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Waiya, announced that the government had banned the use of horses in the ceremony to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the celebrations.

Mr Waiya said the governor’s decision was based on intelligence reports indicating attempts by some individuals to create unrest during the Sallah period.

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Mr Waiya announced that the first day of Sallah celebration (Eid Durbar) would be conducted by Mr Sanusi from the Kofar Mata Eid Praying Ground through designated routes to Gidan Shettima, terminating at Kofar Fatalwa of the Kano Emir’s Palace

He said Hawan Nasarawa would take place in a modified form, but not on horseback. At the same time, he said Hawan Daushe would be suspended until future Sallah celebrations.

Also, Mr Waiya said the state government had suspended the Hawan Fanisau and Hawan Dorayi for the time being, in the best interests of public peace and safety.

Meanwhile, the governor’s absence from the Hawan Nasarawa celebration has sparked intense debate in Kano, with many questioning his decision to snub the event after attending a similar durbar at the Gaya Emirate on Saturday.

​The Hawan Nasarawa is regarded as the climax of the Sallah durbar processions, symbolising a mutual respect between the state government and the traditional institution.