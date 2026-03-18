The Kano State Government has announced restrictions on the Eid-el-Fitr durbar procession traditionally led by the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

The government’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Waiya, announced that the government had banned the use of horses in the ceremony to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the celebrations.

Mr Waiya said the governor’s decision was based on intelligence reports indicating attempts by some individuals to create unrest during the Sallah period.

Mr Waiya said the state government received credible intelligence reports through the State Security Council indicating deliberate attempts by some individuals to create confusion and instigate a breakdown of law and order during the Sallah celebrations in the State.

Restrictions

Mr Waiya announced that on the first day of Sallah celebration, (Eid Durbar) would be conducted by Mr Sanusi from the Kofar Mata Eid Praying Ground through designated routes to Gidan Shettima, terminating at Kofar Fatalwa of the Kano Emir’s Palace

He said Hawan Nasarawa will take place in a modified form, but not on horseback. At the same time, Hawan Daushe has been suspended for now and will be observed during subsequent Sallah celebrations.

Also, Mr Waiya said the state government had suspended the Hawan Fanisau and Hawan Dorayi for the time being, in the best interests of public peace and safety.

“Accordingly, all security agencies have been directed to intensify surveillance, ensure strict compliance with these directives, and take all necessary lawful measures to prevent any breach of peace before, during, and after the festive period.

“The Government therefore calls on all residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies, while also urging the public to avoid the spread of unverified information and to go about their normal activities peacefully throughout the Sallah period and beyond”, the state government announced.