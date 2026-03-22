A series of violent incidents, including a suspected gang attack and inter-community clashes, left at least three people dead and several others injured in Katsina metropolis between Friday and Saturday, raising fresh concerns about rising urban insecurity.

The incidents were reported in Tudun Wada, Bakin Gawo, Unguwar Wala and Shararrar Pipe, areas where residents say cases of youth violence and gang activity have persisted despite previous security interventions.

Conflicting accounts trail musician’s death

A popular local musician, Sufiyanu Abubakar, widely known as Abu Amshi, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the Shararrar Pipe area.

However, accounts of the incident remain conflicting.

One version indicates that the 27-year-old was attacked on Friday evening while sitting outside his father’s residence during Sallah celebrations, when suspected thugs ambushed him.

Another account, reported by Katsina Post, stated that the attack occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the report, the assailants allegedly stormed Mr Abubakar’s residence in search of his younger brother following an earlier dispute. Unable to find the brother, they reportedly attacked the musician.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was buried at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

His family described him as their primary provider and called on authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Clashes spread across communities

Violence was also reported late Saturday in a clash between residents of Unguwar Wala and Shararrar Pipe.

Preliminary accounts indicate that the confrontation escalated following an alleged attack, triggering reprisals.

At least two people — one from each community — were reportedly killed in the violence.

The development followed an earlier clash on 20 March involving youths from Tudun Wada and Bakin Gawo, during which a resident identified as Hamza sustained serious injuries.

Police yet to comment

The police command in the state has yet to issue an official statement on the incidents.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, did not respond to calls, text messages and WhatsApp enquiries seeking confirmation as of the time of filing this report.

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Pattern of recurring violence

Residents and community sources say the latest incidents reflect a recurring pattern of activities by suspected “Kauraye” groups in parts of the metropolis, including Sabuwar Unguwa, Tudun Matawalle and Shararrar Pipe.

Authorities had previously announced measures, including the establishment of an anti-thuggery squad, to curb such activities. However, residents say enforcement appears inconsistent, with perpetrators often operating without immediate consequences.