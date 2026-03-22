A Qatari military helicopter crashed in Qatar, resulting in the death of six of the seven people on board.

The last occupant has yet to be accounted for as of the time of this report.

The helicopter crashed due to a “technical malfunction” in Qatari waters during a “routine duty”, Qatar’s defence ministry wrote on X.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Qatar, which used to pride itself as a mediator on global conflicts, has found itself in the middle of the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

Iran has fired dozens of missiles and drones at Qatar and damaged a major gas facility, but says it is targeting US bases and interests in the country.

Qatar had announced that it had shot down many Iranian drones and missiles over its territory. It is not clear if the crashed helicopter was involved in efforts to shoot down Iranian drones.

The Qatari ministry did not provide further details.

Qatar, on Wednesday, asked some staff of the Iranian embassy in the country to leave. It declared the embassy’s security attaché persona non grata.

Qatar said its decision was a result of Iran’s repeated attacks on Qatar.

The decision followed an Iranian attack on its largest gas field.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that QatarEnergy said the Ras Laffan Industrial City was targeted with missiles that caused widespread fires and extensive damage.

Qatar also threatened to take “additional measures” should Iran continue to attack its territory.

These measures, it noted, will be “in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests.”

Similarly, the UAE has also declared some staff of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh unwelcome due to Iran’s repeated attacks on its territory.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also asked some Iran embassy officials to leave Saudi Arabia within 24 hours.

The country said its decision was a result of Iran’s repeated attacks on its territory.

It also noted that continued Iranian attacks would lead to further escalation and have “significant consequences” for current and future relations.

The ministry also declared that its trust in Iran was shattered due to the continuous attack and that it reserved the right to act militarily.

Gulf states have been reporting the interception of Iranian missiles and drones targeted at their territory since the war began.

The countries have said that many were successfully neutralised.

However, some projectiles have evaded interception, causing damage across the region and affecting the global economy.

More 2,500 people have now been confirmed dead across the Middle East from the war.