The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that Iran’s Natanz facility for nuclear enrichment has been bombed by the United States and Israeli airstrikes.

The Secretary General of IAEA, Rafael Grossi, reported early Saturday that Iran’s Natanz facility for nuclear enrichment had been bombed.

The bombing followed the continuing strikes across the country by Israel and the United States and counterstrikes by Iran around the Gulf.

“The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today,” the agency posted.

The UN-backed nuclear agency added that “no increase in off-site radiation levels have been reported”.

Head of the global nuclear weapons watchdog, Mr Grossi, reiterated his call “for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.”

The UN-backed agency is tasked with ensuring cooperation in the nuclear field and promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology.

The bombing was the fourth targeted attack on nuclear facilities in Iran since the start of the U.S.-Israeli offensive across Iran.

(NAN)