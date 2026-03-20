The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and former presidential candidate Peter Obi have congratulated the Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which signifies the successful conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Wike described Ramadan as a “period of spiritual rejuvenation, self-reflection, and renewal.” He said the celebration is an opportunity to pray for Nigeria’s leaders and the country for continued peace and progress.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, let us continue to live together in peace, harmony, and unity,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Obi, in a statement, noted that the occasion demonstrates the strength of faith, discipline, selflessness, and complete commitment to God.

“Throughout Ramadan, you have fasted, prayed, given charity, and drawn closer to God, embodying values that inspire not only the Muslim Ummah but every person of goodwill,” he said.

Mr Obi emphasised that the virtues of compassion, humility, patience, and solidarity, learned during the month, should not be forgotten; rather, they should perpetually influence the hearts, actions, and collective existence of Nigerians.

Also, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, in an Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his media aide Suleimon Olanrewaju, urged Muslim faithful to seek God’s guidance and pray for the leadership of Oyo State and Nigeria.

Mr Makinde commended them for their sacrifice during Ramadan and advised them to remain cautious and observant and to report any suspicious activity to the security agencies.

On his part, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State commended the Muslim community for their devotion and discipline demonstrated throughout Ramadan.

Mr Adeleke stressed that the holy month is significant not just for “abstinence but a deep commitment to compassion, social justice, and community service.”

He assured the Muslim community that his administration is committed to their well-being, stating that it “remains attentive to their aspirations, values their contributions, and will continue to protect their rights, support their institutions, and ensure fair inclusion in governance and development initiatives.”

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State urged Nigerians to be united and be at peace with one another.

“We have a collective responsibility to be our brothers’ keepers and work towards a better future for our state and the nation,” Mr Lawal said.

The Interim Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, in a statement on Friday, felicitated with Muslims across Nigeria and around the world on the joyous occasion.

“Eid-el-Fitr marks the successful completion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, sacrifice, and deep spiritual reflection. It is a time that embodies the virtues of discipline, compassion and devotion – values that are essential not only to individual growth but also to national development. “At this critical point in our nation’s journey, I urge all Nigerians to use this moment for sober reflection on the state of our country and the role each of us must play in building a better future. From policymakers to everyday citizens, we all share a collective responsibility to contribute our quota towards making Nigeria work,” she said.

Mrs Usman, a former finance minister and senator, acknowledged the challenges confronting our nation – from insecurity to economic hardship – and stated, “it is important that we do not lose hope. I remain confident that, with unity of purpose and renewed commitment, there shall indeed be light at the end of the tunnel.”

She added, “As we look to leaders for direction and accountability, we must also recognise our individual obligations as citizens to uphold the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism.”