Crypto payments are integrated into established payment systems. In 2026, crypto cards issued within the Visa and Mastercard networks enable transactions with digital assets in online and offline environments, providing functionality aligned with standard bank card operations. This article presents an overview of selected crypto cards supported by Visa and Mastercard for routine transactions.

What Is a Crypto Card?

A crypto card is a payment card linked to a cryptocurrency wallet or exchange account, allowing people to spend their digital assets on everyday things — from shopping online and paying for subscriptions to booking travel or making purchases abroad — much like using a regular debit card.

It works through instant conversion. You keep crypto on the card, and when you pay, the needed amount is automatically exchanged into traditional currency such as euros or dollars at the current rate. For the customer and the store, the process feels the same as a normal Visa or Mastercard transaction: the seller receives fiat money, while the crypto exchange happens quietly in the background.

Why Visa & Mastercard Support Matters?

Support from Visa and Mastercard basically makes crypto cards usable in normal life. Because these networks already work with huge numbers of shops and online services, a crypto card can be used almost anywhere you’d pay with a regular bank card. You don’t have to look for places that specifically accept crypto — you just pay the usual way, and everything happens in the background.

It also adds a sense of reliability. The same security systems, payment rules, and fraud protection that people are used to with traditional cards apply here too. For users, that means fewer worries and a more familiar experience. For businesses, nothing really changes — they still receive regular money instead of dealing with crypto directly.

In simple terms, Visa and Mastercard help turn crypto from something niche into something that works within the everyday payment system people already understand.

Best Crypto Cards Supporting Visa & Mastercard

Crypto cards powered by Visa and Mastercard make it easy to spend digital assets just like a regular bank card — online, in stores, or through Apple Pay and Google Pay, with automatic crypto-to-fiat conversion at the moment of payment.

1. Crypromus Card.

2. Trustee Plus Card.

3. WhiteBIT Nova Card.

4. OKX Mastercard Debit.

5. KuCard Visa Debit.

Cryptomus Card

The Cryptomus Card targets users looking for a straightforward way to use digital assets for everyday spending. After a quick, one-off KYC check, users can instantly issue up to 10 virtual Visa or Mastercard cards, load them from their Cryptomus Personal Wallet in USDT or USDC, and link them to Apple Pay or Google Pay. The fees are fully transparent and depend on the chosen BIN, while security is enhanced with 2FA, 3DS, and the option to freeze the card whenever needed. At the moment, the card works in EUR and USD.

The Trustee Plus Card

The Trustee Plus Card is designed for users who want a simple way to spend crypto in everyday life without switching between multiple banking apps. After a quick verification process, users can issue a virtual Visa or Mastercard card directly inside the Trustee Plus app, fund it with supported crypto assets, and connect it to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments. The card focuses on fast transactions, clear fee structure, and practical daily use, while built-in security features such as 3-D Secure confirmation and in-app card controls help users manage spending safely. Currently, the card is primarily oriented toward EUR payments within the European region.

WhiteBIT Nova Card

The WhiteBIT Nova Card is aimed at users who keep funds on an exchange and want quick access to everyday payments without extra setup. The virtual Visa card is issued inside the WhiteBIT ecosystem and can be used for online purchases, subscriptions, and contactless payments through mobile wallets. Instead of manually converting assets, the system processes crypto-to-fiat conversion automatically during the transaction, which keeps the payment flow simple and familiar. The card is primarily tailored for the European market, with spending in EUR and built-in controls for managing transactions directly from the app.

OKX Mastercard Debit

OKX Mastercard Debit is designed for users who want an easy way to spend their crypto through a globally accepted payment network. After a one-time verification, you can issue the card, add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and use it for both online and in-store payments, with support for multiple assets, major fiat currencies, and built-in security features like 3D Secure and instant card controls.

KuCard Visa Debit

KuCard Visa Debit is built for users seeking seamless crypto-to-fiat payments within the KuCoin ecosystem. Following KYC, users can issue a Visa debit card, add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and use it for everyday spending and subscriptions. The card supports multiple cryptocurrencies, offers transparent fees, operates mainly in EUR, and provides security tools including 3D Secure and card freezing.

Crypto cards running on Visa and Mastercard are slowly shifting digital assets from something people just hold to something they actually use. Since payments work through familiar card networks and conversion happens automatically, paying with crypto doesn’t feel much different from using a regular bank card — whether it’s for online purchases, subscriptions, or trips abroad. As new cards focus on faster setup, support for mobile wallets, and clearer fee structures, crypto payments are starting to look less like a niche feature and more like a normal part of everyday finance.