Ademola Lookman is now the only Super Eagles player left in the UEFA Champions League after Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Galatasaray’s European journey came to an end at Anfield, where Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to secure a dominant victory and progress to the quarter-finals. The Turkish side, who had won 1–0 in Istanbul, were outplayed as Liverpool struck four times to seal qualification.

Osimhen, who had been central to Galatasaray’s campaign, endured a frustrating night. The Super Eagles striker featured only in the first half before being substituted for Leroy Sané after picking up an injury concern. His early withdrawal further weakened Galatasaray’s attacking threat as Liverpool took control of the contest.

In contrast, Lookman’s European run continues after helping Atlético Madrid progress despite a second-leg 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The Spanish side advanced on 7-5 aggregate following their emphatic 5-2 first-leg advantage.

Lookman played 64 minutes in the encounter and provided an assist during a lively display, although he was also booked in a physical contest. His contribution underlined his growing influence in Atlético’s attack as they secured a place in the last eight.

Quarter finals

The quarter-final line-up is now confirmed, with heavyweight clashes set to define the next stage. Atlético Madrid will face FC Barcelona in an all-Spanish showdown, while Liverpool take on defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are drawn against Bayern Munich, and Arsenal will battle Sporting CP.

With Osimhen out, Nigerian hopes now rest solely on Lookman, who carries the country’s flag into the decisive stages of Europe’s elite competition.

Three Nigerian male players have won the UEFA Champions League: Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu with Ajax (1994/95) and John Obi Mikel with Chelsea (2011/12).

Lookman will be hoping to go all the way with Atlético Madrid to join the exclusive list of Nigerian players to lift the prestigious Champions League trophy.