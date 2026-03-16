The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday confirmed that some passengers sustained injuries as a train on the Abuja-Kaduna railway corridor derailed.

In a statement signed by the NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near Asham, involving a rear locomotive and a passenger coach.

He said preliminary reports indicated that the rear locomotive made contact with the rear immediately next to it (rear) due to a coupling issue.

“Some passengers sustained injuries and were promptly attended to and taken to a nearby medical facility for proper medical care. No fatalities were recorded.

“Emergency response protocols were immediately activated, and relevant technical teams have been mobilised to the location.

“The Safety Investigation Bureau (SIB) is also on site to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident in line with established safety procedures,” he said.

Mr Opeifa said the train arrived at Idu station at about 10.39 a.m., 38 minutes behind schedule, due to the time allowed to remove the incident rear locomotive and coach Sp 0006.

“The corporation assures the public that safety remains its top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation and ensure the continued safe operation of train services.

“Further details will be communicated as more information becomes available,” he said.

This is the second time in about one year that an Abuja-Kaduna train has derailed.

In August 2025, a Kaduna-bound Abuja-Kaduna train derailed, while a total of 618 persons, comprising 583 passengers, 15 NRC crew members, one medical personnel, eight cleaners, and 11 catering staff, were successfully evacuated from the train.

Out of this number, seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately transported by ambulances to hospital facilities by medical personnel mobilised to the site.