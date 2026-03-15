The Plateau State Government has condemned the killing of 20 security officials by bandits in the Garga area of Kanam Local Government Area, pledging tougher measures to restore peace.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, the government expressed deep concern over the Friday attack, which caused panic in Wanka, Kyaram, Gyambau and nearby communities.

The statement paid tribute to the fallen officials, describing them as heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while confronting the bandits.

“The government commends the bravery and sacrifice of the security personnel and local vigilantes who lost their lives in the course of confronting the attackers,” it said, adding that their courage underscored their commitment to the safety of Plateau communities.

The statement reaffirmed Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s resolve to protect lives and property across the state, urging residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of security agencies by providing credible intelligence.

According to the statement, the government is consulting traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders in Kanam to galvanise grassroots support for sustained security operations.

While pledging decisive steps to strengthen security in the area, the government warned against the spread of unverified information that could fuel fear or undermine ongoing efforts.

“The Plateau State Government reassures the people of Kanam and the entire state of its commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect lives, secure communities and preserve peace,” the statement said.

The attack occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday during a routine patrol by a joint team of military personnel and vigilantes, heightening calls for stronger federal and state intervention.