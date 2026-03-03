The Iranian government on Tuesday held a mass funeral for the 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in a US-Israel strike.

The schoolgirls were killed by the initial strike on Iran on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the strike at a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in the Hormozgan province of Southern Iran.

Five pupils were initially reported killed on Saturday, before the toll began to rise steadily as emergency workers cleared the wreckage and identified more victims.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the toll first rose to 95, and then to 118 before rising to over 160.

CNN reported that it geolocated the site of the wreckage and found that the elementary school is 61 meters from an Iranian military base.

It reported that the school appeared to have been formally part of the base but had been separated since at least 2016.

Iran, on Sunday, declared that the “crime against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the attack on the school “a blatant crime.”

While the Israeli military claimed it was not aware of any Israeli or US attacks in that area, the US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said that the US is aware of the attack and has begun “looking into them.”

“The protection of civilians is of utmost importance, and we will continue to take all precautions available to minimise the risk of unintended harm,” he said.

The attack on the school has been condemned UNICEF.