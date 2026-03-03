Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, says her decision to contest for the Ogun governor’s seat is in response to public demand and a renewed commitment to service.

She spoke during a visit to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday.

Mrs Obasanjo, who served in the Senate as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also said she joined the APC because most of her political allies are now in the APC.

The former Ogun State Commissioner for Health said her decision to re-enter politics was driven by persistent appeals from her supporters across Ogun State, who she said believe in her capacity to lead.

“As you must have read in the news, I’ve joined APC. As a card-carrying member, I have also put myself in the ring to be nominated by the party as the governorship candidate for APC in Ogun State,” she said.

“I have not been in active politics for many years. I am back because the people of Ogun State asked for my return. Most of those I have worked with and had positive experiences with are now in APC, and that informed my choice.”

Mrs Obasanjo seeks to take over from the current governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, an APC member who has held the office since 29 May 2019. He is serving his second and final term after being first elected in 2019 and re‑elected in 2023.

Mrs Obasanjo emphasised science and technology-driven education as a cornerstone of her agenda, noting that fostering innovation and expanding ICT skills would prepare young people to compete nationally and globally.

She said infrastructure development, particularly in transportation, is also central to her plans. She highlighted Ogun State’s strategic role as a gateway to Nigeria, stressing the need for improved road networks and urban planning to reduce congestion and stimulate commerce.

Mrs Obasanjo also said she plans to boost agriculture and manufacturing, pledging policies to support farmers, increase food production, and consolidate Ogun’s status as an industrial hub.

Reflecting on her public service record, she cited her experience as commissioner for health and as a senator for Ogun Central, saying she is equipped for the responsibilities of executive leadership. “When I serve, I serve with all my strength and purpose,” she asserted.

On women’s political participation, she expressed confidence that more women are ready to take on leadership roles, emphasising that competence and results should guide political selection.

Addressing questions about the zoning arrangement in Ogun State, particularly whether the governorship might be micro-zoned to Ogun West, Mrs Obasanjo described the race as open and competitive.

“For me, I’m joining the race because I think it’s open. Nothing is impossible. I’ve been in politics, so I’m not naive,” she said.

While recognising the longstanding calls for Ogun West to produce a governor, she argued that every zone deserves a fair chance and that the APC must field a candidate capable of winning support across all three senatorial districts.

Addressing speculation about her father’s influence, she insisted that her political decisions were personal, grounded in conviction and alignment with her supporters rather than family pressure.

Mrs Obasanjo concluded by describing the governorship contest as competitive but expressed confidence that her experience, grassroots support, and development-focused agenda would give her and the APC a strong position in the upcoming election.

Profile of Mrs Obasanjo

Mrs Obasanjo is a Nigerian politician, medical doctor, and academic. She served as Commissioner for Health in Ogun State between 2003 and 2007 before being elected to represent Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2007 to 2011, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party on whose platform her father ruled as president from 1999 to 2007. The former president now describes himself as non-partisan.

During her term in the Senate, she chaired the Senate Health Committee and served on several others, including Science & Technology and Education.

After losing her re‑election bid in 2011, she returned to the United States, where she pursued an academic career and rose to the rank of professor.