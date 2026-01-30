The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended the deadline for students to apply for the student loan.

The deadline, earlier set for 31 January, has now been extended to 27 February, according to a statement from the Fund’s spokesperson, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

NELFUND opened the portal for the second application cycle on 23 October.

The statement said the extension was to give prospective applicants additional time to complete their applications.

The statement quoted NELFUND’s Managing Director, Akintunde Sawyerr, as saying the extension reflects the Fund’s commitment to inclusivity and access.

“We understand that some applicants may require additional time to complete their submissions, and this decision ensures that every eligible Nigerian student has a fair opportunity to benefit from the Fund,” he said.

Mr Sawyerr encouraged all prospective applicants who had yet to apply or complete their applications to take advantage of the extended deadline to ensure they complete and submit their applications.

Students loan

NELFUND, established in 2023, received its first cycle of applications between May 2024 and 21 February 2025.

Shortly after assuming office, President Bola Tinubu assented to the Access to Higher Education Act (2023), which provides interest-free loans to Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions.

The law also provided the legal framework for the establishment of NELFUND, which manages applications and disburses student loans.

The Fund, according to the Act, is to be funded from multiple streams and will engage in other productive activities.

It will also be funded through donations, gifts, grants, endowment, and revenue accruing to the fund from any other source, according to the Act.

Since its launch, NELFUND said it has disbursed N161.97 billion to 864,798 students in 263 institutions nationwide.

According to Mr Sawyerr, the fund has so far received 1,361,011 loan applications from students across the country.