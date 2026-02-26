TOS Foundation Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of Switzerland in Nigeria to launch the HerCademy Leadership Institute, a political readiness programme aimed at equipping women to run for public office.

The agreement was formalised in Abuja ahead of Women’s History Month, celebrated annually in March, according to a statement issued by the foundation’s media office on Thursday.

It was signed by the Founder of TOS Foundation Africa, Osasu Ogwuche, and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff.

The development comes at a time when women’s representation in public office in Nigeria remains among the lowest in Africa and globally.

Women currently occupy less than five per cent of seats in the National Assembly, and none of the country’s 36 states has a female governor.

Although women make up nearly half of registered voters, many face structural, financial and socio-cultural barriers that make winning elections difficult.

Low representation, high barriers

In a statement, the Swiss Embassy described the partnership as part of its long-standing commitment to democratic governance and inclusive political participation.

“The agreement, signed by Ambassador Patrick Egloff and the Deputy Head of Mission, Siamak Rouhani, reflects Switzerland’s long-standing commitment to democratic governance, gender equality, and inclusive political participation,” the embassy said.

“This partnership aims to equip women leaders with the skills, networks, and confidence to advance in legislative spaces. We look forward to supporting this exciting journey and the transformational impact it will have in strengthening democratic institutions and empowering women in leadership.”

TOS Foundation Africa said HerCademy is designed as a practical, hands-on programme focused on preparing women for the realities of political competition rather than simply offering motivation.

The foundation, which convenes the coalition behind the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, has been involved in advocacy to strengthen women’s political representation.

It said legislative reform must be matched with practical readiness and institutional support.

Over the past several months, the organisation said it worked with academics, former aspirants, scholars and legislators to design a curriculum tailored to women who feel called to lead but lack access to the tools and networks required to step forward.

Practical training, national reach

HerCademy is anchored on three principles: grounding participants in context-specific political realities, prioritising skills-based training, and building a strong alumni network for sustained collaboration and support.

The inaugural cohort will bring together 37 women from across Nigeria, one from each state and the Federal Capital Territory, for intensive training aimed at strengthening their competitiveness in the political arena.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mrs Ogwuche said the initiative was created to address a long-standing gap.

“Across Africa, there is no shortage of capable women who feel deeply called to serve. What has been missing, for too long, is structured access to the practical knowledge, the strategic tools, and the supportive networks that turn aspiration into electoral success,” she said.

She added that the programme goes beyond inspiration. “HerCademy is our answer to that gap. This is not about motivation alone. It is about equipping women with the competence, the confidence, and the community they need to step forward, compete effectively, and win.”

Mrs Ogwuche also described the partnership with the Swiss Embassy as a signal of broader international support for inclusive leadership.

“When we invest deliberately in women’s political readiness, we strengthen the credibility of our institutions and the responsiveness of our democracies. This partnership reflects a shared belief that Africa’s progress depends on expanding the table of leadership,” she said.

The foundation said the HerCademy Leadership Institute forms part of its broader strategy to build a sustainable pipeline of women leaders prepared to navigate political competition across the continent.