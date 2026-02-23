Following the tragic death of more than 35 miners at Kanpani Zurak in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for strict enforcement of safety regulations and improved protective measures across mining sites nationwide to safeguard lives and prevent future occurrences.

Speaking on the tragic mining accident that claimed several lives, the Agency’s Director General (DG), Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the incident as completely unacceptable in a modern society. Mr Issa-Onilu, according to a statement by Paul Odenyi

NOA’s Deputy Director Communication and Media, stressed that strict compliance with safety rules and regulations must be made a top priority, as it is essential to protecting human lives and preserving critical national infrastructure.

He further emphasised that the dangers associated with unauthorised mining operations and substandard safety measures far outweigh any perceived benefits, warning that such reckless practices frequently give rise to devastating consequences, including the kind of explosions and infernos that had claimed lives in the tragic incident.

The DG also urged Nigerians to collectively stand against actions that have repeatedly resulted in mass casualties, national trauma, and the needless loss of lives, stressing that such tragedies are entirely avoidable.

“We mourn the loss of our compatriots in the mining community and extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. We stand in solidarity with them, with the state, and with Nigeria as a whole,” the DG stated.

He concluded by calling on relevant authorities and stakeholders in the mining sector to intensify efforts in enforcing compliance with established safety standards, urging that routine inspections and monitoring of mining sites be strengthened to prevent future occurrences.