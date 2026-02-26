The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 184 suspected victims of human trafficking during recent operations in Plateau State, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle networks operating within and beyond the state.

Anne Felix, Acting Head of Counselling and Rehabilitation at NAPTIP’s Plateau Command, disclosed the figure on Tuesday in Jos during the quarterly meeting of the Plateau State Action Plan Implementation Committee on Women, Peace and Security, alongside a validation workshop for Local Action Plans in Jos South, Mangu and Wase local government areas.

“From the last quarter till now, we have carried out targeted raids to curb human trafficking. In Jos, we rescued 184 persons,” Ms Felix said.

“Among them were three pregnant women. We also rescued boys and girls, including teenagers and persons under 18.”

She said five of the rescued persons are currently undergoing rehabilitation at NAPTIP facilities, while some suspects have been prosecuted.

“In December last year, we secured convictions against some traffickers who are now serving jail terms,” she added.

Ms Felix also revealed that in January, the agency intercepted another group of victims who were being moved to Akure, Ondo State.

“We were able to rescue them and reunite them with their families. The suspects are currently undergoing prosecution,” she said.

Pattern of trafficking in Plateau

The latest rescue comes less than two months after a coordinated overnight raid on brothels and hotels in the Jos–Bukuru metropolis exposed what officials described as organised child sexual exploitation.

On 30 December 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Plateau State Task Force Committee on Human Trafficking rescued dozens of minors aged between 11 and 17 from hotels and lodges across Jos North and Jos South LGAs.

Some of the children were found late at night in brothels and were said to have been drugged and sexually exploited.

At the time, the Plateau State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, described the findings as “a mirror of what our society has become,” linking the vulnerability of children to poverty, insecurity and family breakdown.

ALSO READ: Amnesty demands probe into Plateau road killings

Earlier cases have also highlighted the scale of the problem.

On 27 September 2025, the state government announced the rescue of 16 children allegedly being trafficked from Bassa LGA to Anambra State.

In January 2025, two underaged children from Langtang South LGA were intercepted at a motor park in Jos while allegedly being transported to Lagos.

Civil society groups have warned that displacement caused by insecurity and economic hardship has made many families susceptible to trafficking schemes.

Women, peace and protection

Tuesday’s workshop where Ms Felix spoke focused on strengthening the implementation of the Plateau State Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

A facilitator and lead researcher, Sesan Peter of the University of Jos, said the Local Action Plans were designed to bring reporting and response mechanisms closer to communities.

“The plans allow women at the grassroots to report security threats and access support without necessarily travelling long distances to Jos,” he said.

Lantana Abdullahi, Executive Director of Women for Positive Peacebuilding Initiative, said Plateau is implementing a third generation State Action Plan anchored on five pillars: prevention, protection, participation, relief and recovery.

“The emphasis now is on practical implementation at local government level,” she said, noting that the validation process was intended to ensure that the plans are realistic and aligned with state policies.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Shasset, said sustainable peace cannot be achieved without women’s active participation.

She described women as “critical agents of reconciliation and pillars of community resilience,” especially in conflict affected areas.

National context

The developments in Plateau reflect a broader national effort to combat trafficking. In May 2025, NAPTIP received 78 Nigerian trafficking victims rescued from Côte d’Ivoire, many of them young women and girls.

While officials in Plateau say enforcement is being strengthened through raids, prosecutions and rehabilitation, advocates argue that long term solutions will require stronger community safeguards, economic support for vulnerable families and sustained public awareness of laws such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law and the state’s Gender and Equal Opportunities Law.

For now, the rescue of 184 persons underscores the persistence of trafficking networks in Plateau, even as authorities pledge tougher action.