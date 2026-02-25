Contrary to the official narrative that ex-police chief Kayode Egbetokun resigned for family reasons, sources in the presidency told PREMIUM TIMES that President Bola Tinubu asked him to resign for three main reasons.

On 24 February, Mr Egbetokun resigned as IGP at the request of President Tinubu. The presidency confirmed his resignation and announced the appointment of Olatunji Disu, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), as the acting police boss.

President Tinubu appointed Mr Egbetokun as the 22nd IGP on 19 June 2023. His substantive appointment was subsequently confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council on 31 October that same year.

Mr Egbetokun, who was 58 at the time of his appointment, was expected to leave office upon attaining the age of 60, in line with the Police Act. The law provides that officers must retire upon reaching 60 years of age or after completing 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

Before he reached either the age or years-of-service threshold, the National Assembly amended the Police Act to grant IGPs a fixed four-year tenure, regardless of age or length of service, unless they resign or are removed by the president.

The amendment effectively prolonged Mr Egbetokun’s tenure, allowing him to serve a full four-year term that would have ended on 31 October 2027. The move triggered criticism from segments of the public who questioned both its legality and timing. In response, the presidency insisted that his continued stay in office was lawful, citing provisions of the amended police law.

Mr Egbetokun left office at 61, a few months after marking 35 years in service in 2025.

Reason for removal

Although the presidency said Mr Egbetokun cited family reasons for his decision to resign, sources with direct knowledge of what transpired said he was asked to resign for three main reasons.

One source said the former police boss was removed from office because of his stance on state policing, an initiative the presidency believes would positively impact national security.

“He is not in support of the creation of state policing,” the source said, adding his stance conflicts with that of the government.

Another source corroborated this, saying Mr Egbetokun “did not believe in the signatory policy of state police.”

President Tinubu has repeatedly advocated for the creation of state police. Speaking at the National Dialogue on State Policing in April 2024, Mr Tinubu said his commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force and enhancing national security was “unwavering.”

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Mr Tinubu described state policing not as just a policy idea but as a potential milestone in the evolution of the nation’s law enforcement that would allow policing to be more responsive to local needs.

At the same event, Mr Egbetokun took a position opposed to that of the president. He argued that Nigeria is not “mature” to adopt state policing. The former police boss, represented by Ben Okolo, feared that the system could be abused by state officials.

“It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force that Nigeria is yet to mature and ready for the establishment of state-controlled police,” Mr Egbetokun said.

“There is the potential for abuse of power by the state political leadership”, Mr Egbetokun said. “State governors could use the police forces under their control for political or personal gain and undermine human rights and security.”

Mr Egbetokun’s position did not stop the president from canvassing for the creation of state police. While hosting the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Tinubu reiterated his position on the matter.

Even a few hours before Mr Egbetokun was removed from office, the president told governors and senior officials during an interfaith breaking of fast at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Abuja, that his administration would create state police.

“What I promise you is not to be postponed,” Mr Tinubu was quoted as saying at the event. “We will establish state police to combat insecurity.”

Another reason given for Mr Egbetokun’s removal was a presidential directive on the withdrawal of police officers from VIPs.

President Tinubu issued the directive at a security meeting in November 2025, ordering that VIPs seeking security protection request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Sources said the president was concerned that compliance with the directive was too poor.

“The rate at which he has succeeded in withdrawing police officers from VIP is very low,” the source said.

On the third reason, a source briefed about the matter said the president removed Mr Egbetokun because of his blacklist by the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria.

“The government felt embarrassed about the situation,” the source said, adding that Mr Egbetokun was earlier advised to resolve the matter by ensuring that attacks on journalists were stopped under his watch.

Concerned about the spate of attacks and harassment of journalists, the IPI Nigeria blacklisted Mr Egbetokun, adding his name to the Book of Infamy.

Under Mr Egbetokun’s watch, about 24 journalists were harassed by police officers, and many of the incidents were without consequences for perpetrators. Mr Egbetokun’s silence on the matter did not help the situation.

These attacks include arbitrary arrests, summons, and detentions without legitimate justification. Despite the recent amendment of the law, the police, reportedly under elite influence, have continued to weaponise the Cybercrimes Act against journalists and dissenting voices.

The IPI cited the lack of visible corrective action under Mr Egbetokun’s leadership as a key reason for its decision.

Following Mr Egbetokun’s exit, President Tinubu, on Wednesday, decorated Mr Disu as the Acting Inspector General of Police.