Representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other national partners have assessed routine immunisation service delivery in Sokoto State.

The assessment took place during a five-day monitoring visit held from 9 to 13 February, as part of efforts to strengthen coordination and improve vaccine uptake.

The visit was conducted in collaboration with the Sokoto State government and New Incentives – All Babies Are Equal.

According to an official statement from New Incentives on Tuesday, the assessment combined high-level stakeholder meetings with facility-level monitoring in selected local government areas.

Routine immunisation in Sokoto has historically faced significant challenges, with the state often recording some of the lowest coverage rates in Nigeria.

Monitoring visits, stakeholder engagements

The delegation included representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social, the NPHCDA, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, and the All Babies Programme.

During the courtesy visits, the team met with the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Dingyadi; the Acting Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Bilyaminu Sifawa; and the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Aliyu Galadanci.

The statement noted that discussions focused on improving collaboration with government officials and traditional leaders to address service delivery gaps and increase vaccination coverage.

Facility visits were conducted at Runjin Sambo PHC, Guiwa PHC, Farfaru PHC and Arkilla PHC.

According to the delegation, the visits showed strong caregiver turnout and improved retention for later-dose vaccines, particularly Measles II, which is required to complete the immunisation schedule.

Health workers were observed conducting structured health talks to reinforce caregivers’ understanding of vaccine schedules and post-vaccination care.

At Arkilla PHC, a caregiver, Rashida Musa, said she ensures her children receive vaccines because of the health benefits.

“Even when a child still gets measles, the illness is milder. The small incentive helps with transportation and medicine,” she said.

Cash transfers, programme scale

The team also reviewed the conditional cash transfer component of the programme, which provides N1,000 per eligible routine immunisation visit and a N5,000 livelihood grant upon completion of the full schedule.

As of the fourth quarter of 2025, the programme operated in 396 clinics across 18 local government areas in Sokoto State.

It had enrolled 246,783 infants, supported the administration of 3.6 million vaccine doses and disbursed N1.4 billion to eligible caregivers, according to programme data shared during the visit.

The Operations Director of the All Babies Programme, Mubarak Bawa, said the initiative extends beyond financial incentives.

“We support routine health talks, community sensitisation, and engagement with traditional and religious leaders. Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective health interventions, and caregivers should prioritise it regardless of incentives,” Mr Bawa said.

Representatives of the National Cash Transfer Office said they were satisfied with the programme’s delivery mechanisms and expressed confidence that funds were reaching intended beneficiaries.

On the final day of the visit, members of the delegation participated in a radio programme on Iconic FM to share their observations and encourage continued uptake of routine immunisation services.

At the end of the exercise, partners identified priority actions to address operational gaps, strengthen coordination and ensure that vaccine supply keeps pace with growing demand.

They reaffirmed their commitment, alongside the Sokoto State government, to improving access to life-saving vaccines for children across the state.