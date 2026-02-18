Following recurring bird strike incidents affecting flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) met with United Nigeria Airlines on Tuesday in Lagos to discuss mitigation measures and broader safety concerns within the aviation sector.

The meeting, led by FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olubunmi Kuku, brought together senior officials of both organisations to review environmental safety strategies, airside operations and infrastructure upgrades across Nigerian airports.

During the discussions, the airline’s delegation, headed by its Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, outlined the operational and financial impact of bird strikes on its aircraft.

The airline also raised concerns about Category II airports, including limited operating hours, as well as incidents involving unruly passengers within terminals.

As part of its proposals, United Nigeria Airlines requested land allocation in Abuja to establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility aimed at strengthening domestic aircraft maintenance capacity.

In response, FAAN said it has introduced environmental management measures to reduce bird strike risks, including improved habitat control and grass management around airport environments.

The authority also disclosed plans to upgrade airfield lighting systems at Category II airports, with apron and lighting improvements proposed for Benin Airport and additional enhancements in Jos Airport.

On passenger conduct, FAAN said enforcement measures would be strengthened to address cases of unruly behaviour.

United Nigeria Airlines’ Chief Operating Officer, Osita Okonkwo, underscored the importance of sustained cooperation between airline operators and airport authorities.

“Collaboration ensures both operational efficiency and passenger safety,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed to maintain continuous monitoring of bird strike trends and related safety indicators as part of broader efforts to improve reliability and operational standards within Nigeria’s aviation industry.