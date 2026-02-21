The Kogi Ministry of Education has confirmed the resumption of schools on Monday, 23 February, following the emergency mid-term break.

The Kogi government, on 3 February, shut public and private schools indefinitely across the state, citing preventive measures against insecurity.

A statement signed by Matthew Salami, the ministry’s director of Basic and Secondary Education, on Friday in Lokoja, directed school heads and the general public to note the resumption date.

According to him, all school activities will continue as usual, and both day and boarding house students are expected to resume on the specified date.

“The announcement applies to all schools in the state, and the ministry appreciated the cooperation of students, parents, and staff during the break.

“Further information will be communicated later,” Mr Salami stated.

