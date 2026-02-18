The police in Niger State have detained a journalist, Ahmed Isah Sakpe, popularly known as Ahmed Lee, over alleged cyberbullying and defamation of a state government official.

Mr Sakpe, a staff member of Prestige FM, a Minna-based radio station, is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the state police command.

The arrest followed a complaint reportedly lodged by Mohammed Gimba, a protocol aide to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago.

According to police authorities, the complaint stemmed from a press statement published on the Crusader Radio Facebook platform, which Mr Sakpe manages.

The statement, allegedly issued by a youth group, addressed a political crisis in the Niger South Senatorial District.

Mr Sakpe was invited by the police on Monday and subsequently detained.

The spokesperson for the command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest, stating that it was based on a petition alleging falsehood, defamation of character and cyberbullying.

“On February 16, 2025, the accused was invited and arrested based on a complaint received from one Dabban bordering on alleged falsehood, defamation of character and cyberbullying. The complaint is being investigated and the case will soon be charged to court,” Mr Abiodun said.

He added that the matter is under investigation and that Mr Sakpe would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of preliminary inquiries.

The detention comes amid ongoing concerns about press freedom in the state.

In December, the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria listed Governor Mohammed Umar Bago in its “Book of Infamy” over alleged violations of press freedom.

Musikilu Mojeed, President of IPI Nigeria, said the governor was added to the list following the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM, a radio station in Niger State, in August.

Mr Mojeed described the action as “undemocratic, unconstitutional and unacceptable,” noting that both IPI and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had intervened without success.

“The matter remains unresolved. For this reason, Governor Bago is hereby listed,” Mr Mojeed had said.