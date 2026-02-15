The Senate will, on Tuesday, reconvene sitting, Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, has announced.

Mr Odo made the announcement in an official notice to the senators, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the notice was on the directive of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The statement read: “I am directed by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inform all distinguished senators that the senate will reconvene plenary session as follows: Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17 by 11 a.m.

“Consequently, all distinguished senators are kindly requested to note and reschedule their engagements accordingly to enable them to attend as very crucial decisions will be taken on national issues during the session”.

NAN reports that the senate had last week reconvened for an emergency plenary sitting on the controversy that surrounded the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 in spite of having earlier adjourned sitting till 24 Feb.

(NAN)