Airstrike neutralises terrorists in Yobe – DHQ

Defence Headquarters says police and the Army are culpable in the incident
Defence Headquarters (DHQ)

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) on Monday neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists on the outskirts of Dapchi Town in Yobe State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, said the airstrike also destroyed two terrorists’ gun trucks in the attack.

Mr Enenche said the air operation was conducted following an attack by the terrorists in about five vehicles on Dapchi town.

He said a Helicopter Gunship scrambled to engage the terrorists, scored direct hits on their vehicles, destroying two of them and killing the occupants.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, an air marshal, has commended the Air Task Force for their professionalism.

“He also directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.