While he has yet to officially declare his intention, the growing momentum among his supporters—coupled with his recent political activities—suggests that the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, is eyeing the Gombe State governorship to succeed Inuwa Yahaya.

In Nigerian politics, high-profile figures often delay official declarations to avoid becoming early targets for political opponents. By allowing youth groups and support coalitions to lead the narrative, a candidate can build momentum while maintaining plausible deniability. That appears to be the case for Mr Pantami in the North-eastern state.

The political atmosphere in Gombe is increasingly defined by the activities of his support base, who view him as the natural successor to the current administration.

On Wednesday, Mr Pantami revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party’s nationwide e-registration exercise continues. He was greeted by a large crowd and state party executives, who commended his decision to reaffirm his loyalty to the ruling party, following persistent rumours of his alignment with opposition groups.

Before this revalidation, public perception in the state and beyond suggested Mr Pantami had shifted toward a coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), largely because several of his close allies in the state had joined the party.

The Gombe State APC had amplified these concerns, expressing unease over the former minister’s political posture. The tension was evident during the event at the APC state headquarters. While several executives praised Mr Pantami, the party’s Organising Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, offered a blunt critique.

“All those who spoke earlier are not being entirely truthful, because the leadership in this state has not been happy with you,” Mr Musa stated. “No one in Gombe can compete with your credentials, yet while claiming APC membership, you never visited the party office.

“Many viewed you as a member of the ADC. Now that you have formally entered active politics, you must set aside certain reservations and ‘dance’ with us, just as Governor Inuwa Yahaya does.”

In response, Mr Pantami defended his previous lack of involvement in state-level party activities. He cited his behind-the-scenes work with President Bola Tinubu on national security and economic development, as well as his private activities, as his primary focus.

Addressing his political participation, Mr Pantami clarified that he has been involved in high-level consultations since 2001, though he preferred to operate as a “plainclothes politician.” He noted that he was part of the Gombe delegation that encouraged the late President Muhammadu Buhari to enter politics.

The former minister also narrated how he coordinated the Kaduna meeting at the residence of the late Emir of Borgu, which facilitated the merger between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN)—the union that birthed the APC.

Mr Pantami also said that President Tinubu has personally offered him three appointments, all of which he declined, focusing instead on his private life after years of service under the Buhari administration. He, however, stated that he remains a dedicated member of the party and continues to support the president’s agenda informally.

Regarding local politics, Mr Pantami described his relationship with Governor Yahaya as cordial, explaining that he has supported Mr Yahaya’s administration since its inception.

As Governor Yahaya is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection in 2027, the race for his successor has blown wide open, triggering early strategic maneuvering within the APC, the supporters of the former minister often highlight his tenure as minister and Director General of NITDA, arguing that his background in the “digital economy” his academic credentials, and deep knowledge of Islam make him a modern, reformist candidate for the state.

Mr Pantami continues to maintain a formidable presence in Gombe. His visits to the state—most notably his recent appearance on Wednesday—have consistently drawn massive crowds. Political observers interpret this grassroots mobilisation as a clear signal: should Mr Pantami officially declare his candidacy, he would arguably be the frontrunner to beat in the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Despite his grassroots connections, it won’t be an easy ride for Mr Pantami. He is expected to navigate a web of political intrigues, as an array of influential figures—including the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, the state’s Accountant General, Aminu Yuguda, and a prominent contractor, Yunusa Yakubu—are also believed to be eyeing Governor Yahaya’s seat.

Messrs Pantami and Alkali are tipped as the front-runners for the position. The latter is also expected to leverage a deep political pedigree, having served as the Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Commissioner of Information, and Senator for Gombe North before his current appointment as a minister in President Tinubu’s administration.

Pantami’s controversies

Mr Pantami is not without controversies that have marred the Nigerian public’s perception of him. Two of those are his controversial promotion to professor and his past views on armed Islamic groups.

While serving as minister, Mr Pantami faced controversy regarding his promotion to the rank of professor by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Imo State.

In September 2021, Mr Pantami was among seven academics who were elevated by the council of FUTO to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

The Academic Staff of Union of Universities (ASUU) later rejected the professorship, describing Mr Pantami’s appointment as illegal.

The union’s National Executive Council (NEC) said its review of the processes that led to Mr Pantami’s appointment as a professor of Cybersecurity at FUTO showed that the process violated the laid-down procedures within the university system.

“From the evidence available to us, Dr Pantami was not qualified, and the said appointment violated established procedure for appointment of professors in the university,” ASUU’s president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said at that time.

The university was also attacked by many Nigerians, some of whom described the minister’s appointment as patronising and “an assault on Nigeria’s academic system.”

However, FUTO maintained that due process was followed in the appointment of Mr Pantami as a professor.

Another controversial past

While his religious depth makes him a grassroots hero largely in Muslim-dominated Northern Nigeria, including his native Gombe State, his past views on Islamic radicalism remain a primary target for political opponents who may use them to question his suitability for a secular executive role.

Mr Pantami’s journey from a fiery young scholar to a high-ranking government official and academic is a central theme in his public life. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mr Pantami was known for a more radical and exclusionary rhetorical style.

The views he expressed decades ago sparked a national controversy in 2021 after recordings of his younger self resurfaced online. Then, he declared support for armed international Islamic groups considered terror groups by many. As Mr Pantami transitioned into international academia in the UK and Saudi Arabia and later into the Nigerian public service, his public stance shifted toward Islamic modernism. His current religious and public discourse often focuses on the digital economy and self-reliance.

Mr Pantami explained that many of his controversial views were issued when he was a teenager or in his early twenties. He said he lacked “maturity” then, and his views were based on a limited understanding of global politics.

In fact, he was later among the notable Islamic clerics in Northern Nigeria who used their platforms to actively debate and try to de-radicalise Boko Haram sympathisers. He engaged in a public debate with Boko Haram founder Muhammad Yusuf, and challenged his ideology as a “misinterpretation” of Islam and has participated in public dialogues to steer youth away from extremism.

Supporters pointed to his tenure as minister as evidence of his ability to operate effectively within a secular, multi-religious constitutional framework.

Former presidential media aide Bashir Ahmad took to Facebook to defend Mr Pantami, arguing that his years of academic pursuit and personal evolution make it unfair to view him through the lens of who he was two decades ago.

“In fairness, we should not expect a person, especially someone as well educated as Professor Isa Ali Pantami, to hold on to opinions and views formed over 20 years ago. A lot has changed within that period, society has evolved, realities have shifted and knowledge has expanded.

“Yet, some people still expect others to remain rigid-minded individuals, someone who insists on clinging to ideas, methods and ways of thinking from two or three decades ago and forcing them on today’s world. That is bad,” Mr Ahmad said.

Should Mr Pantami eventually secure the governorship in Gombe State, he would become the second religious cleric to lead a state in the North-east geopolitical zone, following Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

He would be arguably the third such leader in Northern Nigeria since the start of the Fourth Republic, joining Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.