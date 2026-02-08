Falconets head coach Moses Aduku struck a tone of calm resolve rather than celebration after the Falconets’ 1-0 narrow first-leg victory on home soil in Abeokuta, insisting the job is only half done as attention now turns firmly to the return leg in Dakar, Senegal.

Speaking in Abeokuta at a press conference shortly after the match, Aduku framed the result not as a moment for comfort, but as a platform for correction, reflection and renewed intensity.

“Well, first and foremost, we want to thank God because we got the one goal and we won,”* Aduku said.

“I think we’re taking the fight to the end now. And we’re going back to the framework to see where we need to correct, which we need to do immediately so as not to disappoint.”

A win, but not the performance desired

Despite securing a 1–0 advantage, the Falconets delivered a performance that never fully hit top gear, particularly in midfield. That reality was underscored by the withdrawal of star midfielder Taiwo Afolabi in the second half, a rare sight for a player usually trusted to dictate tempo and control games.

Asked about Afolabi’s subdued outing and whether her form is a concern ahead of the second leg, Aduku was measured rather than critical.

“Sometimes the world is like that. Just like you said, fantastic player, maybe today was not that day.”

The coach’s response reflected a wider theme of patience and belief, rejecting any rush to judgment based on a single off day.

Injury concern clouds victory

There was also uncertainty surrounding Janet Akekeromowei, whose injury cast a shadow over the night. Aduku admitted that clarity on her condition would only come later.

“Well, for Jane, we have no information yet because we just finished the game. But when we get back to the hotel, I think we’ll get information.”

Her absence was clearly felt, something Captain Joy Igbokwe later reinforced.

Captain’s perspective: Tough, but manageable

For Igbokwe, the result mattered, even if the performance left room for improvement.

“Firstly, we thank God for the first win. I would say it was a tough game, and we’ll go back to our drawing board to see how we can plan better ahead of the second leg in Senegal.”

She acknowledged the psychological blow Akekeromowei’s injury dealt the team, but praised the group’s response.

“Yes, we missed her because she is one of our key players. When the injury occurred, we almost fell. But our coach encouraged us that we just have to play no matter what.

“So we missed her so much, and I’m using this medium to wish her speedy recovery.”

“It’s not about talent — It was an off day”

Aduku was keen to defend his players from criticism, stressing that the uneven performance was not a reflection of ability.

“Just like I said, the world is like that. When some players run out of things for today, you think they’re not good. But when we get to Senegal, the same player we play, and you tell me they’re also a game-changer.”

He also highlighted the impact of substitutions, singling out Kindness Ifeanyi for praise.

“Kindness came in and played well. That’s what a substitute should do. When you come in, you show flashes like that.”

Tactically, Aduku admitted the original game plan did not fully click in the first half.

“We had a game plan, but it was not working for us in the first half. In the second half, we had some opportunities, but we didn’t take them.”

“But we scored one. So we’re good to go.”

No parking the bus in Dakar

Despite holding a slim lead, Aduku dismissed any suggestion that Nigeria would adopt a defensive approach in Senegal.

“Not at all. We’re not going to be defensive. We’ll try to score first. Try to work on scoring first, but not undermining our defence. We’re not going defensive.”

A promise to the fans

Igbokwe closed with a message of reassurance to supporters, acknowledging expectations while promising improvement.

“To the fans, I promised that we were going to score goals, but it didn’t go as we planned. We’ll be going back to our drawing board and assuring you guys that the result in Senegal will be different.”

“We’re going to make you guys proud.”

The Falconets may carry only a one-goal cushion into Dakar, but their mindset is clear: this tie is far from finished, and Nigeria intend to take the fight all the way.