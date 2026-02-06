The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has warned political actors with violent dispositions and vote buyers against such acts in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election and the by-elections in Rivers and Kano states.

Mr Ribadu gave the warning during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday, ahead of the 21 February elections.

He warned that any individual or group with such plan would be identified and reprimanded or restrained before, during, and after the elections.

Mr Ribadu, who was represented by Director of Internal Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Hassan Abdullahi, called on political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves with decorum and uphold the integrity of the democratic process.

“As we prepare for the FCT area councils election, and the by-elections in Kano and Rivers States, the Nigerian Police Force, designated as the lead agency for election security, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, is actively mobilising resources and implementing measures to prevent any action that would disrupt the electoral process.

“Accordingly, adequate security personnel will be deployed to polling stations and high-risk electoral wards.

“Also, political thugs and politicians with violent dispositions will be identified and reprimanded or restrained before, during, and after the election, while votes buyers will be traced and apprehended.

“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters are therefore urged to conduct themselves with decorum, and uphold the integrity of the democratic process. Any non-compliance will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” he said.

He also called on the media, civil society, community leaders and citizens to cultivate a “sense of shared responsibility” to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.

Mr Ribadu lauded INEC for the successful conduct of the recent Anambra governorship election, as well as the various security and law enforcement agencies for their “outstanding performance” in maintaining order during the exercise.

He said that the peaceful outcome of the Anambra polls underscored the “unwavering commitment” of President Bola Tinubu to ensuring free, fair, and violence-free elections, thereby establishing a positive benchmark for future elections.

“This achievement is particularly significant as the nation prepares for the upcoming electoral events,and this includes the area council elections in the FCT, by-elections in Rivers and Kano state.

“This is in addition to the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti State on 20 June, and Osun on 8 August, as well as general elections in 2027, and the nationwide voter revalidation exercise and ongoing continuous voter registration,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, represented by CP Abayomi Shogunle, assured the public of massive security deployments to ensure violence-free polls.

The IGP said that the police would provide constant security for INEC facilities and staff members, during and after the elections.

“This is to enable INEC staff to carry out their duties without fear in any part of the country,” Mr Egbetokun said.

Earlier in his remarks, INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan urged the security agencies to up the ante in planning, deployment, intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination for the FCT elections and by-elections in Rivers and Kano states.

(NAN)