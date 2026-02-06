In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! There are lots of Prophetic Hadiths about given out charity and Sadaqah in Ramadan that describe the virtues and significance of donations in Ramadan. Here, I have mentioned some of them:

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) was asked:

“Which charity is best?” He (Peace be upon him) replied, “Charity of Ramadan.” [At-Tirmidhi]

Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) was the most generous of all the people, and he used to reach the peak in generosity in the month of Ramadan when Angel Jibril met him. Angel Jibril used to meet him every night of Ramadan to teach him the Qur’an. Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) was the most generous person, even more generous than the strong uncontrollable wind (in readiness and haste to do charitable deeds).” [Bukhari]

You can clearly see that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) used to be the most generous during Ramadan and spent the most on charity and Sadaqah. Thus, you should give charity during Ramadan because it is the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)!

There is a special night in Ramadan named Lailatul Qadr. Any good deed done on this night is better than doing it for over 1000 months which is 83 years. Allah Almighty says in the Qur’an:

“The Night of Glory is better than a thousand months.” [Surah Al-Qadr: 3]

Giving charity on the night of Qadr is better than giving charity for over 83 years.

Subhanallah! Beloved servants of Allah!! Don’t let this opportunity slip away from your hands. On the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan, spend as much as you can in charity to gain this amazing reward from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The shade of the believer on the Day of Resurrection is his charity.” [Musnad Ahmad]

Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Save yourself from hellfire even by giving half a date fruit in charity.” [Bukhari]

Since we want to gain the forgiveness and mercy of Allah and His protection from hellfire during Ramadan, giving charity is a great option.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Sadaqah (charity) extinguishes sins just as water extinguishes fire.” [At-Tirmidhi]

If we want our sins to be forgiven in Ramadan, we should give charity and Sadaqah.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Charity does not decrease wealth, no one forgives another but that Allah increases his honour, and no one humbles himself for the sake of Allah but that Allah raises his status.” [Muslim]

Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“Giving charity secretly extinguishes the Anger of Allah.” [See Al-Mu’jamul Kabir of Imam Tabarani, and Classified as Hasan]

Since we want to gain the forgiveness of Allah in Ramadan, we must protect ourselves from His wrath first. To do that, we should give charity and Sadaqah during Ramadan.

Dear servants of Allah! Feeding the orphans, poor, needy and widows in Ramadan is a powerful act of worship, elevating one’s status to that of a true Muslim and a true servant of Allah and earning immense rewards. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was the most generous during this month, and feeding a fasting person guarantees a similar reward without reducing the original reward.

Ramadan is not merely abstaining from food; it is a month of mercy, compassion, and generosity. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever feeds a fasting person will have a reward like that of the fasting person, without any reduction in his reward.”

This is a tremendous opportunity to double your rewards—a single meal provided to a hungry person can bring you manifold blessings and protects you from the Hellfire.

When we feed the needy, we are not losing wealth, but increasing our Barakah and blessings. Feeding is a sign of true righteousness in the eyes of Allah Almighty. As we feel the hunger of fasting, we are reminded of the struggles of those with little, urging us to share what we have.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was once distributing charity, and a coin fell into his pocket and was forgotten. Upon remembering it during prayer, he immediately went home to search for it, saying he feared being asked by Allah for having that money when a poor person needed it. This teaches that immediate, passionate action to help the orphans, poor and needy is highly valued, surpassing mere duty.

The great scholar and businessman, Abdullah Ibn Mubarak, while traveling to Makkah, met a poor, orphaned woman. He immediately decided to give all his money to her and turned back, forgoing his Hajj, saying this charity and Sadaqah was better than the pilgrimage itself. That night, a voice in his dream informed him that Allah had accepted his charity and sent an angel to perform Hajj in his form.

In the age of social media, many feel the need to compete with lavish iftar photos. True Ramadan spirit is not about posting, but about caring for neighbours and community, especially those in need. Use the money intended for grand feasts to feed the hungry and needy instead of competing in extravagance.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Feed the hungry, maintain kinship relations… and you will peacefully enter Paradise (Jannah).”

“The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was the most generous of people, especially in Ramadan.” [Ibn Abbas]

“Charity will be a Shade for you on the Day of Judgment.”

“Feeding the needy… signifies true righteousness in the eyes of Allah.”

Respected brothers and sisters! There are many ways to make donations in Ramadan. Here, I have mentioned some of the most rewarding sectors where you can donate your hard-earned money during this blessed month:

1. Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is obligatory for every Muslim who is capable to pay. It applies to a person who has wealth over Nisab and over a period of one year.

Nisab is equivalent to 85g of gold or 595g of silver or equivalent wealth. So, if someone meets the conditions of Zakat, then he/she must pay it.

Paying Zakat is not related to Ramadan. Rather one must pay it whenever one year has passed on his/her Nisab wealth. However, many Muslims plan to pay Zakat during Ramadan to gain maximum rewards, due to the many and great blessings in it.

If you are planning to pay Zakat in Ramadan or any other time, then you can use Zakat Calculator to find out the amount you have to pay. Also, you can consult with an Islamic scholar.

2. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever gives Iftar to one who is fasting will have a reward like his, without that deducting from the fasting person’s reward in the slightest.” [At-Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah]

Thus, donating Iftar among the poor, needy, orphans etc, is a great option for sadaqah in Ramadan. You can arrange it yourself or donate it to any Mosque that arranges open for all Iftar. Also giving Iftar to a Madrasah or Islamic school where poor and orphan children study Islam can be another great way to gain rewards from Allah.

3. Helping needy persons during Ramadan is an effective way to ease their burden. Identify the people who are in desperate need of money and help them during this blessed month. It could be individuals in need of money for treatment, employment, marriage, education, or something else.

In essence, what I’m saying is that you should specify someone and help them to get their problems resolved. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“A Muslim is a brother of another Muslim……Whoever fulfilled the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfil his needs; whoever brought his brother out of a discomfort, Allah will bring him out of the discomforts of the Day of Resurrection.” [Bukhari]

4. Millions of Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world today are facing oppression, harassment, bombardment, torture, imprisonment and the evil of terrorism and armed banditry. They are being kicked out of their houses and being forced to live in refugee or IDP camps. It is a shame that the majority of the Ummah are doing nothing for them.

We must feel their pain and stand with them. It is a part of our Iman (faith) to do so. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“You see the Muslim believers as regards their being merciful among themselves and showing love among themselves and being kind, resembling one body, so that, if any part of the body is not well then the whole body shares the sleeplessness (insomnia) and fever with it.” [Bukhari]

Therefore, one amazing way to do great charity during Ramadan is to send your donations to Islamic organisations that operate in these areas to support the Muslims. Also, there are thousands of Muslims in prisons. It is our duty and our obligation to free them. So if you can find a reliable source to help them, please do so.

5. One great way to make Ramadan donations is to give it to Islamic organisations who are working tirelessly to spread the word of Islam such as Da’awah organisations, Islamic media, Islamic education programmes, and more.

For example, at our great center, Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center, Okene, Kogi State, our aim is to spread the message of Islam through different ways, including digital platforms. We started our journey almost thirty years ago, and have reached millions of people around the globe through our Da’awah activities, Alhamdulillah.

Qur’an Tafsir, teaching Prophetic Hadiths and his Sirah, running the Islamic schools, teaching the orphans and taking care of their needs are some of the work that we are doing.

Moreover, we regularly post articles, videos, and social media posts. We also sponsor Sirah and Islamic knowledge-based competitions among the students. We have a dedicated team of over twenty five (25) members working tirelessly for the sake of Allah.

And we only rely on Allah and the love and support that you show us. So help us with your donations so that we can continue to serve the Ummah and spread the knowledge of Islam in the month of the Qur’an, the month of Ramadan.

You can support us to benefit millions to come closer to Allah and understand Islam better. Your donations will be counted as an act of Sadaqah Jariyah In Shaa Allah.

6. Allah Almighty made Zakatul-Fitr (commonly known as Sadaqatul-Fitr) obligatory for every Muslim at the end of Ramadan. It is a compensation for our sins during Ramadan and a source of joy for the poor. It is reported that:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) obligated Zakatul-Fitr as purification of the fasting person from vain talk and misbehaviour, as food for the poor. Whoever pays it before the Eid prayer is accepted as Zakat. Whoever pays it after the Eid prayer, it is part of voluntary charity.” [Abu Dawud]

Please refer to a knowledgeable scholar to know the amount and details regarding this matter.

My beloved people! Know that, the more you give in Ramadan, the greater the reward. So give as much as you can during this blessed month.

Charity in Ramadan is essential to gain Allah’s mercy and salvation from hellfire. We should prepare to donate in Ramadan and show compassion to our less fortunate Muslim brothers and sisters.

By giving sadaqah in Ramadan and helping those in need, we can receive rewards from Allah in this world and the hereafter. May Allah purify our intentions and accept our good deeds.

Respected brothers and sisters! Feed the orphans, widows and the Needy in this 1447 AH/2026 Ramadan.

Feeding the poor and needy is an act that draws us close to Allah. We earn His forgiveness, mercies, and blessings through this act of charity.

As a result, our center, Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center presents the opportunity to feed orphans, poor and needy Muslims during the noble month of Ramadan.

This provides a chance to multiply our efforts in seeking Allah’s pleasure, and earn His everlasting mercy and favour upon us as sponsors and donors as we put smiles on the faces of beneficiaries.

Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever gives food to a fasting person with which to break his fast will have a reward equal to his, without it detracting in the slightest from the reward of the fasting person.” [Al-Tirmidhi]

Over the past twenty five years, we have been providing food items and iftar to needy Muslim families and orphans during the noble month of Ramadan. With support from generous donors like you, we have been able to serve over 10,000 needy families so far.

This year 1447/2026, we seek to feed more families In Shaa Allah. Each food pack costs N2000. It is our hope that you will continue to make this campaign a fruitful one, and help feed orphans, poor and needy Muslims during the whole month.

Charity/Sadaqah is a key part of Ramadan and is obligatory to all able Muslims and feeding the orphans, poor and the needy is an act that draws us close to Allah. We earn His forgiveness, mercies, and blessings through this act of charity and Sadaqah.

Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center is a non-profit organisation in Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. The organisation is non-partisan, non-sectarian, established to provide relief and humanitarian aid to help the vulnerable. We currently have our office in Okene, Kogi state.

Through this Ramadan Feeding Program, we aim to provide ifṭar meals to the orphans, needy, widows, and struggling families—restoring dignity, spreading hope, and sharing the blessings of this sacred month.

Join us in feeding the fasting. Support this noble cause. Let your Sadaqah become light for you in Ramadan. Together, we can extend the mercy of Ramadan to every heart in need.

Trust and Amanah is at the core of all our activities because the lives and well-being of millions of needy people depend on it.

Donate Fisabilillah!

I ask Allah Almighty to accept from you, and from us, ameen.

All praise is due only to The Almighty Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the final Messenger and the seal of Prophets.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Sha’aban 18, 1447 AH (February 06, 2026).