A police investigation report has indicted the Nigerian Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegations that she told a United States-based activist that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was involved in the murder of late Iniobong Umoren and the harvesting of her organs.

The report, dated 3 February 2026 and signed by the Commissioner of Police, Police Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Akin Fakorede, was addressed to the President of The Unique Family Foundation, Sandra Duru who had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police in April 2025.

According to the police, Ms Duru alleged that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, contacted her on 27 March 2025 and claimed that Mr Akpabio and his wife, Unoma, were responsible for the killing of Ms Umoren and the harvesting of her organs to “treat” the Senate president’s wife. Ms Duru reported the claim to the police and requested an investigation.

The dispute between Mr Akpabio and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan dates back to February 2025.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, had publicly accused the Senate leadership under Mr Akpabio of marginalisation and unfair treatment, allegations which the Senate president has consistently denied. The Senate had suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was six months.

She had also accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment, which he also denied.

The disagreements later escalated into public exchanges in the media and on social platforms. This deepened the political friction between the two lawmakers.

The police report said Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was invited by investigators and made a cautionary statement on 28 April 2025, in which she denied making the allegation. A key witness, Ina Okopi Agu, who the report said provided Ms Duru’s phone number to the senator, was also invited and made a voluntary statement confirming the circumstances that led to the call.

The police report said that a forensic voice analysis of the audio recording established that the voice in the conversation was human. The report said detectives were also deployed to Akwa Ibom State to review the murder of Ms Umoren, including the post-mortem report, trial records and interviews with her relatives.

The report stated, “The post-mortem examination clearly showed that no organ of the deceased was missing or compromised”.

It added that family members of Ms Umoren confirmed in their statements that no organs were removed from her body. Certified true copies of the trial records of Uduak Frank Akpan, who was convicted and sentenced to death for Ms Umoren’s murder in 2021, were also examined, the police said.

The police said they established that the information about organ harvesting communicated to Ms Duru by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was “false and without any iota of truth whatsoever.”

The report added that Mr Akpabio and his wife “had absolutely nothing to do” with the murder or any alleged organ harvesting.

The police said based on Ms Duru’s petition and the outcome of the investigation, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation filed criminal defamation charges against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on 29 March 2025.

The three-count charge were filed under Sections 391 and 392 of the Penal Code applicable in the FCT.

Why the senator wasn’t prosecuted

According to the report, the case did not proceed to conclusion after Mr Akpabio opted to discontinue the prosecution, prompting the Attorney-General to apply for a withdrawal of the charges in line with his constitutional powers.

The police commended Ms Duru for what it described as her “patriotism and courage” in reporting the allegation and assisting investigators, noting that her actions helped to clarify public controversy surrounding the case over several months.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for her comment as calls to her known telephone line did not go through.