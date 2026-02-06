The Edo State Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited say they will collaborate to establish a 10,000 barrels-per-day condensate refinery in the state.

Patrick Ebojele, the spokesperson to Governor Monday Okpebholo, disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin and made available to reporters on Thursday.

Mr Ebojele stated that the refinery would be sited across Oredo and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas of Edo.

He added that the facility was slated for completion between 24 and 36 months.

According to the Edo State Government, once it becomes operational, the refinery would produce approximately 20 truckloads of petrol and 10 truckloads of diesel per day.

The statement added that the facility would serve Edo and the neighbouring states.

It further stated that Governor Okpebholo described the investment as a reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that the refinery would create jobs, reduce poverty, and strengthen the state’s industrial base.

It added that Mr Okpebholo, who received the NNPC’s Executive Vice-President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazia, and his team at the Government House, Benin, assured them of his administration’s commitment to the success of the project.

“We are delighted to welcome this major investment to Edo.

“My administration is committed to creating jobs and reducing poverty, in line with the renewed hope agenda of the president,” the governor said.

The statement said the Edo State Government would provide land, Certificates of Occupancy, security, and other necessary logistics to facilitate the execution of the project.

“We are committed to protecting investments and ensuring Edo remains safe for business. Our political will is fully behind this initiative,” Mr Okpebholo said.

The statement quoted the NNPC’s Executive Vice-President, Downstream, Mr Dagazia, as describing the proposed refinery as a sustainable project, aimed not only at revenue generation but also job creation, industrial growth, and the overall development of the state.

The NNPC’s Chief Downstream Investment Officer, Ikedichi Dick-Nwoke, said that upon completion, the refinery would position Edo as a major energy and industrial hub in the South-south region.

According to the statement, Mr Dick-Nwoke said the project would boost investors’ confidence, align with Governor Okpebholo’s industrialisation agenda, and significantly expand employment opportunities for Edo residents.

(NAN)