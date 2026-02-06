The recent public acknowledgment of Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu former senator, by United States President Donald Trump at the 74th Annual National Prayer Breakfast held on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on 5 February 2026, represents far more than a courteous diplomatic gesture. It stands as a profound and rare endorsement that resonates deeply across our nation and carries immense strategic weight for the Renewed Hope administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As the National Vice Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress, I feel compelled to reflect on this moment in detail, celebrating its significance while underscoring how it fortifies our collective pursuit of national progress, unity, and global respect. This event, attended by global leaders, lawmakers, and religious figures, saw President Trump pause during his address to spotlight Mrs Tinubu, describing her as a very respected woman who serves as a Christian pastor at one of Nigeria’s largest churches, an honour that drew applause from the audience and highlighted her profound spiritual influence.

Mrs Oluremi Tinubu embodies the finest qualities of Nigerian womanhood, leadership, and spiritual fortitude. Born on 21 September 1960, as the 12th of 13 children in the Ikusebiala family of Ogun State, with an Itsekiri mother and Yoruba father, she grew up in a diverse household that instilled values of resilience, empathy, and community service. Her educational journey began at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode, where she obtained her West African Senior Secondary School Certificate in 1979, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

This foundation in education has been a cornerstone of her life’s work, shaping her into an advocate for learning and empowerment. As an ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, one of Africa’s most influential Pentecostal denominations, she has preached messages of hope, moral integrity, and community upliftment to millions. Her pastoral role is not merely ceremonial; it is lived through daily acts of kindness, guidance for the youth, and support for families facing hardships. In a world often marred by division and scepticism, she remains a beacon of genuine piety, blending faith with actionable compassion that touches lives across ethnic and religious lines.

President Trump’s recognition was deliberate and glowing, stating, “We are honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at one of the largest churches. A very respected woman. First Lady, where are you? Thank you very much. It is a great honour to have you with us.”

Such praise from the leader of the world’s most powerful nation is exceptionally uncommon, especially for a figure from an African country like ours. It elevates not just Mrs Tinubu but the entire nation she represents, signalling to the international community that Nigeria produces leaders of moral and spiritual calibre worthy of global admiration. This moment, coming just over a month after Trump’s administration, with the cooperation of the Nigerian government, launched a missile strike targeting terrorists in the Northern part of our country, underscores a commitment to religious freedom and partnership against extremism, aligning perfectly with Nigeria’s own battles.

The United States commendation of President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to Woro community of Kwara State on Friday, 6 February 2026 including his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of the attack in the area to justice further confirmed the strengthened partnership between Nigeria and America, and this further showed that the acknowledgement received from President Trump by Nigeria’s First Lady was strategic.

This accolade arrives at a critical juncture for Nigeria, where the Renewed Hope administration, outlined in the All Progressives Congress manifesto, has embarked on bold reforms to address longstanding challenges. President Tinubu’s vision, as detailed in the Renewed Hope 2023 agenda, emphasises eight priority areas: economic growth through fiscal responsibility and investment attraction; job creation for the youth; agricultural revolution to ensure food security; improved healthcare and education accessibility; infrastructure development including power, roads, and housing; security enhancements to combat insurgency and banditry; social investment programs for the vulnerable; and good governance rooted in anti-corruption measures.

These pillars aim to build on the foundation laid by previous administrations while introducing innovative strategies proven during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State governor, where he transformed the economy through record internal revenue generation and urban renewal.

Yet, these ambitious efforts face scepticism both domestically and abroad, often fuelled by misinformation, geopolitical rivalries, or lingering perceptions from past eras. The Trump endorsement cuts through such noise like a clarion call of validation. It reassures investors, diplomats, and partners that Nigeria under this leadership commands respect and reliability on the world stage. For instance, in the realm of economic revival, the Renewed Hope agenda pledges to create sufficient jobs with decent wages, particularly for our youth, by fostering private sector growth and entrepreneurship.

Mrs Tinubu’s recognition amplifies this by drawing attention to her own initiatives, such as the New Era Foundation established in 2000 during her time as Lagos First Lady, which focuses on youth and women’s development through education, skills training, and poverty alleviation. Her work has earned her prestigious awards, including the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Ghana Noble International Award for Leadership in 2004, and the Gambian Diamond Award in 2005 for contributions to emancipating people from poverty.

Strategically, this recognition serves as powerful support for the administration’s foreign policy objectives. The United States remains a pivotal ally in trade, security cooperation, counterterrorism efforts against groups like Boko Haram and bandits, and economic partnerships through initiatives like the African Growth and Opportunity Act. High-level personal endorsements from figures like President Trump can facilitate smoother bilateral dialogues, encourage investment inflows, and strengthen collaborative frameworks on issues ranging from climate resilience to technological advancement.

In an era where global alliances are fluid and often transactional, such a public nod from POTUS acts as diplomatic capital that the Renewed Hope team can leverage to advance Nigeria’s interests more effectively. For example, it could pave the way for enhanced U.S. support in our power sector reforms, where the agenda aims to achieve reliable electricity through public-private partnerships, mirroring Lagos’s successes in independent power projects.

Moreover, this accolade carries particular healing power amid the threats that have tested our national fabric. Security challenges in various regions, including the South-East where I serve, economic hardships exacerbated by global inflation and past policy legacies, and divisive narratives that seek to fragment our unity have all posed real dangers to our sovereignty and collective progress. The image of Nigeria’s First Lady being celebrated in the heart of American power for her faith and respectability counters negative stereotypes and fosters a narrative of strength and moral authority.

It reminds Nigerians, especially in historically marginalized areas, that the current administration is capable of earning international esteem and delivering tangible benefits. In the South-East, where grievances over infrastructure and inclusion persist, this moment inspires hope by highlighting shared values of faith, family, and service that transcend ethnic or regional lines. As part of the APC’s outreach, we are mobilizing grassroots efforts to align with the Renewed Hope agenda, promoting projects like the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program, which broke ground in Abuja for 3,112 housing units, emphasizing affordable homes as a priority.

Mrs Oluremi Tinubu’s personal attributes amplify this impact immeasurably. Her humility shines even in moments of high honour; she does not seek the spotlight but allows her work to speak volumes. Through her office as First Lady since 29 May 2023, she has championed initiatives in education, health, women’s rights, and youth mentorship, often quietly supporting vulnerable communities with resources and encouragement. Her advocacy for girl-child education aligns seamlessly with global sustainable development goals and the Renewed Hope focus on making basic education accessible and affordable.

As a three-term senator representing Lagos Central from 2011 to 2023, she became the first Nigerian woman to achieve this milestone, sponsoring bills on social welfare, environmental protection, and economic empowerment. Her induction into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame in 2019 recognises her trailblazing role in politics, where she served with distinction on committees for education, women affairs, and environment.

Her philanthropy extends beyond borders; as chair of the Renewed Hope Initiative, she has launched programs like the N60 million grant for women farmers in the Southwest, empowering small-scale businesses and promoting agricultural self-sufficiency, a key pillar of the administration’s agenda to revolutionize farming through mechanization and subsidies. In health, her efforts complement the Renewed Hope commitment to universal healthcare by addressing maternal and child mortality through awareness campaigns and partnerships. These contributions, rooted in her background as an educator and administrator, make her an indispensable asset to the nation’s leadership, embodying the agenda’s ethos of inclusive growth.

Within the All Progressives Congress, this recognition inspires renewed vigour among members and supporters. As a party committed to progressive change, we see it as affirmation that our policies and leadership are on the right path. In the South-East, it bolsters our mobilization efforts by demonstrating that the President Tinubu’s administration values every zone and delivers results that attract global praise.

It counters opposition narratives and encourages greater participation in initiatives like the Ward Development Programme, where governors like Hope Uzodimma of Imo State have been appointed as Renewed Hope Ambassadors to promote grassroots engagement. This fosters a sense of ownership, ensuring that benefits from economic reforms, such as the Budget of Renewed Hope signed by President Tinubu, reach the grassroots through monthly performance reports from ministries.

The divine dimension of this event cannot be overlooked. The National Prayer Breakfast is rooted in faith, prayer, and moral reflection, drawing attendees to contemplate global issues through a spiritual lens. Trump’s choice to highlight a Nigerian pastor-First Lady in this setting feels providential, a reminder that leadership grounded in spiritual principles garners heavenly and earthly favour. For many Nigerians who draw strength from faith amid hardships, this moment offers hope that perseverance and righteousness will prevail over adversity. It aligns with Mrs Tinubu’s own life testimony, where faith has guided her through personal and public challenges, inspiring others to embrace unity and service.

In celebrating Senator Oluremi Tinubu, we celebrate Nigeria’s potential and the promise of the Renewed Hope agenda. Her grace under pressure, dedication to service, and ability to bridge faith with governance exemplify the leaders we need to navigate our complex realities. This rare honour from President Trump is not fleeting praise; it is a strategic affirmation that heals divisions, strengthens alliances, and propels the administration toward greater achievements in economic stability, security, and social harmony.

As we move forward, let us rally around this vision, united in purpose and inspired by the light she continues to shine on our nation. Her story, from a young educator to a national icon, reminds us that with faith, hard work, and strategic partnerships, Nigeria can overcome its threats and emerge stronger.

* Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu is the National Vice-Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress.