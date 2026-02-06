The United States Mission in Nigeria had condemned the attack on Woro, a village where Boko Haram terrorists killed many people on Tuesday.

The mission, in a Facebook post on Friday, described the attack as “horrific.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the terrorists, under the command of Mallam Sadiku, invaded the village on Tuesday around 5 p.m. and terrorised the community until the early hours of the following day.

On Wednesday, the village head, Salihu Umar, said 75 corpses from the attack have been found and buried.

Mr Umar said more bodies could still be found.

Kwara State government corroborated the village head’s estimates, saying President Bola Tinubu had ordered the deployment of troops to the area.

The US mission in Nigeria said the attack “claimed the lives of more than 160 people, with the death toll still unconfirmed and many still unaccounted for.”

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence,” the mission stated.

It also extolled President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to the area, including his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.

Mr Tinubu had posted on X that the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had debriefed him about the attack.

In a statement before the president’s post on X, his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said Mr Tinubu has ordered the deployment of an army battalion to the local government area.

Mr Tinubu reiterated this in his post, saying the villagers were targeted for refusing to be conscripted into the terrorists’ ranks.

He also directed security forces to track down the assistants.