The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned Armayau Bichi, a former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma, on kickback and bribery charges involving N19.7 million.

EFCC arraigned Mr Bichi alongside two co-defendants, Lawal Mani and Aliyu Jari, before the Katsina State High Court in Katsina on Thursday.

They were arraigned on five countsto which they pleaded not guilty.

According to a statement by the anti-corruption agency, Mr Bichi received the bribes from his university’s contractors through his two co-defendants, while he was in office as vice chancellor.

In one of the charges, the EFCC alleged that in 2023, Mr Bichi, received a bribe of N5 million from “Theophilus Ilechukwu of Goezek International Agency Nigeria Limited as a reward for the award of contracts for the supply of medical equipment and furnishing of the laboratory at the Federal University Dutsinma.”

The commission said the money was paid into Mr Jari’s account domiciled in Access Bank, which constituted an offence that is punishable under Section 79 (a) (b) & (i) of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State, 2021.

This Section of the Act addresses the acceptance of bribes by a public servant and prescribes 10 years of imprisonment and a fine for a convicted person.

Bail conditions

Defence lawyers – A. L Yusuf, and Raphael Henry, requested the court to grant bail to the defendants.

Trial judge Musa Abubakar granted them bail in the sum of N5million and one surety each.

Thereafter, the EFCC’s lawyer, Salihu Sani, asked the court for a trial date, showing readiness to present witnesses to prove the prosecution’s case.

Granting Mr Sani’s request, the judge adjourned the case until 12 March for the commencement of trial.

This is one among several fraud cases involving academics in the past few years.