About a dozen people have been reported killed and several others injured as the armed forces repelled a Boko Haram attack on the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road in Borno State.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Wajirko, a village in the Damboa Local Government Area.

The terrorists had attacked local labourers repairing a bridge that the insurgents had destroyed.

Aliu Zaifada, an APC chieftain in Biu, stated that over 10 people were killed, while other sources said the dead were more than 20.

Following the assault, 10 of the deceased who were identified as Muslims were buried at the emir’s palace in Biu in accordance with Islamic rites.

Mr Zaifada described the killings as a “stark reminder” of the volatile security situation in the region.

Another source in Biu, who refused to be named for security reasons, stated that many of the injured are currently receiving treatment in Biu.

These sources explained that soldiers in the area tried to repel the attack, but the damage had already been done before they could neutralise the insurgents.

There were suspicions that some victims were killed as the military repelled the attackers.

“When the insurgents attacked, the labourers dispersed into the bushes. Some labourers hid in a building while others ran. At least 10 bodies were found inside one room, suspected to have been killed by the insurgents,” a source told PREMIUM TIMES.

Some posts on Facebook also claimed that over 19 people were killed in the incident.

Local and military officials have yet to speak about the incident.

Nahum Kenneth, spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, could not be reached on his mobile number due to poor network coverage, and he did not reply to a text message.

Sani Uba, spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, also did not respond to calls or messages.

While the Nigerian military continues offensives in the Timbuktu Triangle and Lake Chad area, the loss of military personnel and civilian workers has sparked renewed calls for heightened security across Borno State.

The surge in violence follows the execution of a commanding officer and his troops who were ambushed between Damasak and Geidam.

According to reports by Daily Trust, troops recovered the bodies of the commanding officer (a major), seven soldiers, and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday during a ground and air operation.

The military personnel were reportedly approaching a terrorist camp when they were encircled.

Security sources told Daily Trust that it was initially believed the major was captured alive, until it was discovered that he and his men had been executed with their hands tied.

Response from authorities

In the wake of the recent attacks, security sources confirmed that reinforcements, supported by fighter jets, were deployed to dislodge the insurgents who had remained in the bushes to disrupt the recovery of the fallen soldiers.

While the Nigerian Army has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the specific loss of the major, authorities noted that the military has intensified its offensive in the Timbuktu Triangle and Sambisa Forest.

Despite recent successes in dislodging camps, these latest incidents highlight the danger the security forces and civilians continue to face in Borno State.