The Supreme Court of Nigeria has asked members of the legal profession and the public to disregard a publication by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) concerning the issuance of secured tamper-proof seals for Notaries Public.

In a statement on Thursday by the Head of the Notary Public Unit of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hadiza Bamaiyi, the court said its attention had been drawn to the NBA publication dated 21 June, which referenced a letter dated 11 October 2024 on the subject of secured tamper-proof seals for Notaries Public.

Notaries public play crucial roles in the administration of justice.They are lawyers appointed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, through the Notary Public Unit of the Supreme Court, to serve as an official, unbiased witness. They authenticate identities, administer oaths, and certify documents for local and international use

The Supreme Court stated that the publication by the NBA on the issuance of ‘Tamper Proof Seals for Notaries Public’ should be disregarded.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

It said it is currently reviewing its engagement with Strata Flex Nigeria Ltd. regarding the issuance of physical seals for Notaries Public.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria is currently reviewing its engagement with Strata Flex Nigeria Ltd. in respect of the issuance of physical seals for Notaries Public,” the statement stated.

The court directed members of the Nigerian Bar Association, Notaries Public and other stakeholders to channel all enquiries, requests for clarification and correspondence relating to physical seals for Notaries Public to the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court pending further directives.

“Accordingly, all enquiries, clarifications, or correspondence relating to physical seals for Notaries Public should be directed only to the Office of the Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria, pending further directives from the Court,” the notice added.

The Supreme Court’s clarification comes days after the NBA informed its members, particularly Notaries Public, that a letter from the Office of the Chief Registrar dated 11 October 2024 had authorised Strata Flex Nigeria Ltd. to issue secured tamper-proof seals for Notaries Public in Nigeria.

In the notice published on 21 June, the association said the initiative was designed to enhance the integrity, authenticity, security and reliability of notarial acts and documents while protecting the public against forgery, unauthorised notarisation and other abuses associated with notarial practice.

The NBA consequently advised Notaries Public to comply with any directives, guidelines and procedures that may be issued by the Supreme Court and Strata Flex regarding the acquisition and use of the seals.

It also said it remained committed to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the administration of justice, upholding professional standards and promoting public confidence in legal and notarial services.

However, the Supreme Court has now distanced itself from that publication, saying its engagement with Strata Flex on the issuance of physical seals remains under review.

The court said it remains committed to upholding the integrity of notarial practice and safeguarding the public against abuse.

Notaries Public are legal practitioners appointed by the Supreme Court to authenticate documents, administer oaths and perform other official acts recognised under Nigerian law. Tamper-proof seals are intended to serve as a security feature for verifying the authenticity of notarial acts and reducing the risk of forgery and misuse.