The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep shock and sadness following the death of Sunday Ndidi, the father of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, who died in a road accident in Delta State.

Mr Ndidi reportedly lost his life after being hit by a car in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State, according to information obtained by thenff.com. The tragic incident comes just weeks after his son led Nigeria’s senior men’s national team to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Reacting to the development, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi described the loss as devastating, particularly given the timing and Wilfred Ndidi’s recent commitment to national duty.

“This is very sad. The player just gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where we finished with the bronze medals. He had returned to Turkey with great motivation and high hopes of helping his club to win silverware this season, and also help the Super Eagles reach new heights this year,” Mr Sanusi said.

He added that the federation was still struggling to come to terms with the news.

“We are really shocked at the moment and cannot say much, but we earnestly pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Sunday Ndidi and pray that the Almighty God will comfort our team captain, his siblings, relations and indeed all those he has left behind.”

Wilfred Ndidi, who captains the Super Eagles and serves as vice-captain at Turkish club Besiktas, was one of Nigeria’s standout players at AFCON 2025. Beyond his leadership in midfield, he also scored his first international goal for Nigeria during the group-stage victory over Tunisia. His goal celebration, inspired by former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo, later carried deep personal meaning.

“Celebrating like Kanu in a Super Eagles jersey is my way of saying thank you to my father for all his support and for showing me the way. It’s a very proud moment for my family,” Ndidi said at the time.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ndidi has often spoken about growing up in the barracks with his father, a retired military officer who played a key role in shaping his discipline, character and love for football. Many believe that foundation helped propel him to the highest level of the game in Nigeria and Europe.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has also expressed its condolences to the Ndidi family over the loss. The Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, described the news as a painful moment for Nigerian sports.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Nigerian Sports family, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi and his family for the unfortunate loss,” Mr Olopade said.

“I know for a fact how close Wilfred Ndidi is to his father and the role the man has played in the success story of his son.”

“Wilfred Ndidi has been a patriotic servant for our great country over the years, playing for the Super Eagles and also representing Nigeria in good light playing club football in Europe. All these are a product of the kind of upbringing he was given by his parents,” the NSC boss added.

Mr Olopade also said the commission would work closely with the NFF to support the Ndidi family in any way possible during this difficult period.