Nollywood producer and digital film pioneer Ruth Kadiri has been named the ‘YouTube Influencer of the Year’ at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025, which was held on Monday.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is an annual Pulse event that celebrates top African digital creators for their impact, creativity, and influence across social media platforms.

The recognition of the Nollywood star underscores her digital impact on the global distribution and consumption of African film.

RuthKadiri247 Channel

The recognition reflects Ruth’s success in building one of the most formidable digital film ecosystems to emerge from Africa, consistently drawing millions of viewers worldwide and redefining how Nollywood reaches its audience.

Ruth, who is popular for her role in ‘Dumb Wife’, has focused on a YouTube-first strategy, which has become a case study in scale, sustainability, and cultural reach amid increasing platform-led distribution across global film industries.

At the centre of that success is ‘RuthKadiri247’, her flagship YouTube channel, which by late 2025 had grown to approximately 3.6 million subscribers and recorded over 742 million lifetime views.

With a high-volume slate of original Nollywood films and series, the channel ranks among Nigeria’s leading film destinations on YouTube, delivering releases that routinely generate millions of views and significant monthly revenue.

Moreso, the industry analysts increasingly cite the channel as evidence of YouTube’s viability as a primary distribution pipeline for African cinema.

The actress has also demonstrated that authentic African stories are rooted in local realities yet universally resonant. This is reflected in her creative works, which thrive at scale on global digital platforms without the traditional gatekeeping of theatrical or broadcast systems.

Impacts beyond borders

The Pulse award caps a year of exceptional international recognition. In 2025, YouTube spotlighted Ruth as one of Nigeria’s top female creators during its 20th-anniversary celebrations, citing her role in reshaping digital storytelling and creator-led film production.

Additionally, she received the Global ELOY Award for Digital Film and Innovation, further affirming her status as a trailblazer at the intersection of film, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Also, the YouTube film producer’s recent releases, such as ‘Sunshine’ and ‘I Chose You’, amassed millions of views within days of debut, reinforcing her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful and digitally fluent filmmakers.

Moreover, Ruth’s vision extends beyond Anglophone markets. Through FrenchTV247, her dedicated French-language television and digital platform, she has spearheaded Nollywood’s expansion into Francophone Africa.

The platform now boasts nearly two million subscribers and over 200 million views, complemented by on-ground tours and audience engagements across Francophone countries that have deepened cultural exchange and strengthened cross-border fan communities.

Other winners

While Ruth’s win in the premier YouTube category made headlines, the 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards also celebrated excellence across Nigeria’s broader digital economy.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was also named Most Influential Actress of the Year; Nonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, won the Health and Fitness Influencer award; and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie) took home the Instagram Influencer of the Year award, among other honourees.

Taken together, the awards reflected a broader shift, revealing how Nigerian creators have moved beyond merely participating in the global digital economy and are helping to shape it.