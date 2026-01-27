The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health by eliminating substandard cosmetics and ensuring that products used in Nigeria meet approved safety standards.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the National Policy on Cosmetics Safety and Health.

Ms Kachollom, who was represented by a Senior Technical Assistant, Dogara Okara, said the policy was designed to address rising health risks associated with unsafe cosmetic products in Nigeria’s expanding beauty and personal care industry.

She said the initiative became necessary due to the increasing circulation of harmful cosmetic products across the country, posing serious short and long term health risks to consumers.

“Unsafe cosmetics remain one of the greatest threats to public health in the 21st century globally, with implications ranging from skin diseases to cancer, hormonal disorders and kidney damage,” she said.

Ms Kachollom explained that many cosmetic products contain toxic substances such as formaldehyde and heavy metals capable of damaging vital organs, making urgent government intervention unavoidable.

She said the policy provides a legal and institutional framework for establishing the National Policy on Cosmetic Safety and Management and inaugurating the National Cosmetics Safety Management Technical Working Group.

“It is in view of these implications that the ministry ensured a policy was put in place to guarantee that cosmetic products used in Nigeria are safe for everyone,” she said.

According to her, the framework ensures that cosmetics manufactured, imported, distributed and used in Nigeria meet approved safety standards while aligning with global best practices.

Ms Kachollom added that members of the Technical Working Group were drawn from government institutions, regulatory agencies, academia, development partners and non-governmental organisations to ensure coordinated implementation.

Also speaking, Paul Okhakhu, Director, Cosmetic Safety Management Programme, said the policy responded to increasing reports of adverse cosmetic events nationwide.

“We didn’t have a policy of this nature before, in spite of widespread adverse cosmetic events, yet virtually every Nigerian uses one form of cosmetic or another,” Mr Okhakhu said.

He explained that the absence of clear national guidelines allowed unsafe practices to thrive, exposing consumers to preventable health risks.

Mr Okhakhu said improperly formulated cosmetics could cause kidney failure, liver damage, hormonal disruption and developmental abnormalities in unborn children.

“When chemicals are not used in the right proportion, they affect vital organs and, in pregnant women, may result in babies not properly formed,” he said.

He added that the policy establishes clear production standards and aligns Nigeria’s cosmetic sector with international best practices.

Mr Okhakhu said the policy guides producers, consumers and regulators, while strengthening enforcement roles of agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Public health priority

On regulation, Princewill Nsofor, Deputy Director and Head, Cosmetics and Household Products Department at NAFDAC, said cosmetic safety must now be treated as a major public health priority.

“Cosmetic products are more dangerous, if not properly handled, than pharmaceutical products we put so much energy into regulating,” Mr Nsofor said.

He explained that cosmetics are used daily, increasing cumulative exposure risks compared to medicines taken for short periods under prescription.

Mr Nsofor said enforcement had commenced, covering both imported and locally manufactured cosmetic products.

Cautioning against weak implementation, he stressed the need to move beyond policy formulation.

“Many Nigerian policies are made and kept on shelves. This follow-up shows we want to begin implementation,” he said.

Development partners also expressed support for the initiative.

Okeoma Obasi, Principal Adviser, Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria, commended the ministry for assembling experts across sectors.

Ms Obasi said integrating public health protection with the cosmetic industry’s economic value chain would strengthen governance and serve as a global example.

From a global perspective, Edwin Edeh, Public Health and Environment Specialist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), described the policy as pro-health and pro-industry.

“The policy is not to punish anyone, but to ensure systems where cosmetic chemicals are combined are properly regulated,” Mr Edeh said.

He stressed that strong technical governance structures were essential for effective implementation.

Mr Edeh said the inauguration of the Technical Working Group was critical to ensuring the policy’s success.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the policy was approved at the 66th National Council on Health meeting in Calabar, Cross River State, in November 2025.

It is to be implemented from 2026 to 2030, with the aim of improving regulation, consumer awareness and enforcement.

(NAN)