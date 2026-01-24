Sympathisers have crowdfunded over N25 million for Haruna Bashir, a widower who lost his entire family in a tragic incident last Saturday.

Mr Bashir’s wife and six children were murdered at their residence in the Dorayi Charanchi Quarters of the Kano metropolis.

​The five-day fundraising campaign was spearheaded by Abba Hikima, a Kano-based legal practitioner. The initiative was launched following widespread public appeals for a structured way to assist Bashir.

​Mr Hikima initially drew attention to the family’s plight through a social media post, urging the government and affluent individuals to support the bereaved father, whom he described as being in a precarious financial position.

​On Friday, Mr Hikima announced via his Facebook page that the total sum raised had been officially handed over to Mr Bashir.

“Alhamdulillah. Within the past few days, we raised a total of N25 million, which was deposited into my account. Today, six days after the demise, I transferred this entrusted fund directly into the bank account of Malam Haruna Bashir,” Mr Hikima stated.

Mr Hikima said, “I provided him with a copy of my bank statement, after which we proceeded to his bank to secure the account to safeguard the money until things stabilise.”

The lawyer further disclosed that N3.4 million of the total sum was contributed by another individual who engineered a similar campaign and mobilised donations from members of the public.

“Out of the total amount, N3,400,000 was contributed by Engr. Usman Ahmad Zun-Noorayne,” he added.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Abba Yusuf has vowed to sign the death warrants for convicted killers.

The governor has also approved full funding for Mr Bashir to perform Hajj and Umrah, and is giving him a new house, welfare support and support in remarrying and restarting his life.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon when assailants stormed Mr Bashir’s residence and callously murdered his wife and six children.

On Sunday, the police announced that three suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Governor Yusuf has directed the state attorney-general and commissioner for Justice to fast-track the prosecution of the suspects.