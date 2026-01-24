The founder of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has declared that the lingering political crisis in Rivers State is “spiritual, not physical,” insisting that “no mortal man can solve it.”

The cleric made the remarks during his church recent “Glory Reigns” 2026 prayers in Port Harcourt. The video clip of his sermon has since gone viral.

Drawing loud applause from congregants, Mr Ibiyeomie dismissed political solutions to the crisis that has disrupted governance in the oil-rich state, despite repeated interventions by President Bola Tinubu.

“No mortal man can solve the Rivers State political crisis. It’s not a physical problem,” he said.

“They’ve tried all means, even the president has not been able.”

A genealogy of political conflict

Mr Ibiyeomie traced the recurring pattern of political betrayal and conflict to the era of former Governor Ada George, under whom Peter Odili served before becoming governor.

“Ada George was a governor; Odili was under him. Messrs Odili and George fought. Odili was his boy,” the cleric said.

According to him, the pattern repeated itself when Mr Odili became governor between 1999 and 2007, a period Rotimi Amaechi served for two terms as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly under Mr Odili.

From succession to confrontation

Backed by Mr Odili, then-Speaker Amaechi won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in 2007, the party handed the ticket to Celestine Omehia instead, prompting a legal tussle.

Mr Omehia briefly became governor before the Supreme Court ruled that the PDP, not the individual candidate, won the election and ordered that Mr Amaechi be sworn in.

“Messrs Odili and Amaechi fought,” Mr Ibiyeomie said. Mr Amaechi governed Rivers State from 2007 to 2015.

Amaechi–Wike fallout and deepening crisis

The cleric said the cycle continued with Nyesom Wike, who served as chief of staff to Mr Amaechi and was later “recommended” by him for a ministerial appointment.

Mr Wike succeeded Mr Amaechi as governor in 2015 and governed until 2023. Their relationship, however, degenerated into a bitter political rivalry that has persisted.

“Messrs Amaechi and Wike fought,” Mr Ibiyeomie said.

Fubara era and escalating instability

The pattern, the cleric argued, repeated itself once more with the incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Mr Fubara served as accountant-general under Mr Wike, who supported his emergence as governor in 2023. Their political relationship has since collapsed into an open political battle.

Since Mr Fubara assumed office, Rivers State has witnessed one of its most turbulent periods in recent history, marked by legislative paralysis, factional battles within the state assembly, and deepening executive-legislative hostility.

Presidential interventions under Mr Tinubu have failed to stabilise the situation, with the crisis producing multiple impeachment notices, legal standoffs, and an emergency rule.

‘A curse broken’

Rejecting political engineering as a solution, Mr Ibiyeomie insisted the crisis could only be resolved spiritually.

“Even if Governor Fubara puts somebody today, the person will fight him,” he said.

“It’s a spiritual problem.”

He concluded with a dramatic declaration to his congregation: “But I stand in my office today and I declare that curse broken in the name of Jesus.”

As congregants responded with loud Amen, the cleric’s remarks added a new, controversial dimension to a crisis that continues to defy conventional political solutions in Rivers.