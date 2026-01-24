Residents of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, including students, drivers, and traders, have expressed mixed reactions to the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, as the political crisis deepens.

The impeachment process, initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly, entered a new phase on Friday after lawmakers asked the state’s Chief Judge Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi to constitute a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the governor and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, in line with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

PREMIUM TIMES speaks to some Rivers residents about their views on the impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

‘Their fight doesn’t concern me’

I don’t know anything about them. I am a hustler, and I am not eating from the government. Wike and Fubara are fighting over Rivers oil money. Their fight does not concern me. To feed my family is my wahala.

– Hero Lucky, a trader

‘Dead on arrival’

It is dead on arrival. It is not going to succeed. They are attention seekers. They will cry for return tickets when the time comes. The sun just came out.

– Rogers Nwachukwu, construction worker

They (lawmakers) are all actors playing by the script so don’t be deceived by what you see.

– Weneka Worlu

I think the lawmakers are just trying to work on the instruction of their godfather. Governor Fubara does not deserve any of that propaganda from the lawmakers.

– Ndifreke Lawson – cleric

Fubara has not done anything to warrant impeachment. I am not in support of the impeachment move against the governor.

– Christian Asonye

Anything they like, they can do. It doesn’t concern me.

– Ebere Kingsley

I have not heard about it. But it is none of my business, anyway.

– Reward Eze, student

I can’t be the governor of a state like Rivers and not have at least 10 loyal members of the House in three years. Sir Siminalayi Fubara is not a good politician at all.

– Soporu Obi

Sometimes people behave like they know it all. It is true that Wike brought this man to power. He (Wike) should not also forget that someone did the same to him. Wike should learn from the former governor of Akwa Ibom State (Udom Emmanuel) and the current governor. He (Wike) should allow Fubara to be governor.

– Wobi Eberechukwu, taxi driver

I don’t know if Wike wants to be governor again, but I know the impeachment case will die in court. Fubara will remain the governor till 2031.

– Ada Ogom