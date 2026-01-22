Seplat Energy has appointed Nigerian businessman and investor Tony Elumelu as a non-executive director, following a change in the company’s ownership structure.

The company also announced Olivier de Langavant’s resignation from its board, effective 22 January. Mr de Langavant joined the board in January 2020 as a nominee of Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA, which recently sold its 20.07 per cent stake in Seplat.

The board changes were disclosed in a notice filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and signed by the company secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa, on Thursday, in line with the exchange’s listing requirements.

Heirs Energies had in December 2025 acquired the 20.07 per cent stake (120.4 million shares) in Seplat Energy Plc previously held by Maurel & Prom S.A. at GBP 3.05 per share, in a deal valued at about $500 million. The transaction was disclosed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Mr Elumelu’s appointment takes effect from the same date. He is the chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa, and leads investments across energy, power, finance, hospitality and other sectors in Africa. His investment firm, alongside Heirs Energies, recently acquired the shares previously held by Maurel & Prom in Seplat.

Commenting on the development, Seplat’s chairman, Udoma Udoma, said the board was confident the appointment would strengthen the company’s leadership.

“On behalf of the Board and Management, I wish to express our profound appreciation to Mr. Langavant for his outstanding contribution to Seplat Energy over the past six years. His expertise and commitment have been instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives.

“We warmly welcome Mr Elumelu to the Board and look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and leadership as we continue to pursue sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders,” he said.

Seplat Energy is a Nigerian independent oil and gas company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, with 2P reserves of 1.043 billion barrels of oil equivalent and production of 135.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day as of late 2025.

Heirs Energies operates OML 17 in the Niger Delta, producing over 50,000 barrels of oil per day and 120 million cubic feet of gas per day, with reserves of more than 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. The company is a major supplier of gas for domestic electricity generation in Nigeria.