The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 735 suspected cases of dengue fever across five states between January and November 2025, with two confirmed deaths recorded nationwide.

According to the agency’s dengue fever situation report for November 2025, Sokoto was the only state that reported suspected cases in November, while Edo and Sokoto accounted for the majority of cases recorded in 2025.

Edo, Sokoto account for majority of cases

From January to November 2025, a total of 735 suspected dengue fever cases were reported across five states and 17 local government areas nationwide.

Edo State recorded 537 suspected cases, while Sokoto reported 96 cases. Together, both states accounted for 86.4 per cent of all suspected dengue fever cases reported during the period under review.

Out of the total suspected cases, 219 were confirmed by laboratory testing, representing about 29.8 per cent of reported cases.

November outbreak limited to Sokoto

In November 2025, Sokoto State reported 29 suspected dengue fever cases, making it the only state to record cases during the reporting period.

Laboratory testing confirmed six of the suspected cases, representing about 0.21 per cent of the total suspected cases reported for the month. The confirmed cases were recorded across three local government areas in the state.

One death was recorded among the confirmed cases in November, resulting in a case fatality rate of 16.67 per cent for the month, the NCDC report showed.

The NCDC report showed that adults between the ages of 31 and 50 were the most affected, accounting for 96 confirmed cases, or 43.84 per cent of all laboratory-confirmed infections recorded in 2025.

The sex distribution of confirmed cases was nearly equal, with females accounting for 50.7 per cent and males 49.3 per cent of confirmed dengue fever cases in November.

Low fatality rate nationally

Overall, two deaths were recorded among confirmed dengue fever cases between January and November 2025, resulting in a national case fatality rate of 0.91 per cent.

The NCDC noted that it continues to monitor dengue fever trends across the country and has urged states to strengthen surveillance, laboratory testing, and public health response, particularly in areas reporting recurrent cases.

More details

In a previous health advisory issued in July 2025, the NCDC warned that dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted mainly by Aedes mosquitoes, the same species responsible for spreading yellow fever.

The agency explained that the disease often presents with high fever, headache, sore throat, joint and muscle pain, and swollen glands, symptoms that closely resemble malaria, making early and accurate diagnosis critical.

The NCDC also confirmed that it detected a dengue outbreak in Edo State in June following laboratory testing and stressed that the disease is legally notifiable in Nigeria, requiring prompt reporting of suspected cases by health workers.

It further cautioned that stagnant water caused by heavy rainfall and flooding increases mosquito breeding sites, raising the risk of dengue transmission during the rainy season.