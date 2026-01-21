The Ogun State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing process to select a new Awujale of Ijebuland, citing security concerns and the need to maintain public order.

This is the second time the state government has halted the selection process since December 2025. The Ogun Sate govenrment cancelled the initial process via a letter dated 11 December 2025, citing procedural errors and potential violations of statutory law.

The fresh directive to again suspend the selection process was contained in a letter dated 20 January, issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and signed by the commissioner, Ganiyu Hamzat.

The letter, addressed to the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, said the decision followed multiple petitions, reports from security agencies and feedback from other key stakeholders over the conduct of the selection process.

“The State Government has received several petitions, reports from security agencies and other key stakeholders in relation to the ongoing selection process.

“In order to maintain public order, protect the integrity of the process, and maintain the veneration of the stool, it has become imperative to halt the selection process for the stool at this time,” the letter stated.

The Awujale stool is regarded as one of the most prestigious traditional institutions in Ogun State and Yorubaland in general. The government noted that the long reign of the immediate past Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who spent 65 years on the throne, has placed intense public focus and scrutiny on the emergence of his successor.

According to the government, the suspension is backed by provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the Executive Council to set aside a chieftaincy appointment if it is deemed necessary in the interest of peace, order and good governance.

The letter emphasised that the decision was taken proactively to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The commissioner directed the local government chairman to immediately convey the government’s decision to the Awujale Kingmakers Council and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, urging them to await further directives from the state government.

“In taking this decision, government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021 which empower it to “set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so.

“Thus, given the reports at its disposal, Government has elected to act proactively without further delay in the interest of peace, order and good government by halting the process in its entirety.

“Therefore, the State Government hereby directs that you convey this decision to the Awujale Kingmakers Council and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House immediately. The latter particularly, should be advised to await further directives regarding the selection process,” the letter read in part.

The development effectively pauses all activities connected with the selection of a new Awujale until further notice.

The head of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Lateef Owoyemi did not respond to calls and messages sent to his known number. however, the Vice Chairman of the ruling house,. Fassy Yusuf, confirmed the development, Punch Newspaper reports.

Mounting controversy

The Awujale succession process has been dogged by disputes, petitions and repeated government intervention, turning what should have been a straightforward traditional exercise into a protracted controversy.

Trouble began when Fuji musician and traditional titleholder Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as KWAM 1 publicly declared interest in the stool but faced pushback from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, which questioned his genealogical eligibility and said he was not a bona-fide member of their line.

KWAM 1 has since petitioned the Ogun State Government multiple times, alleging that the nomination process was unlawful and that he and other eligible members were wrongfully excluded.

He said procedural directives, including requiring delegates and screening arrangements, contravened the Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021 and the chieftaincy declaration.

In a later petition, he alleged that security personnel prevented entry to the nomination venue on 12 January, allowing only “delegate card” holders to participate. He said this action was a disenfranchisement and a violation of fair hearing rights under the Constitution.

KWAM 1 also urged the state government to nullify the January 12 nomination exercise, warning that failure to address the irregularities could lead to prolonged legal battles.

Background

The Awujale of Ijebuland stool has been vacant since July 2025, when Oba Sikiru Adetona, one of Nigeria’s longest-serving monarchs, died after a 65-year reign, leaving a significant traditional and cultural void in Ogun State.

Under the 1957 Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration and the 2021 Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, the stool rotates among recognised ruling houses.

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House was next in rotation and was formally notified by the Ijebu-Ode Local Government in early December 2025 to begin the internal process of nominating candidates.

Over 90 princes and princesses reportedly expressed interest in contesting the throne, and the Fusengbuwa family planned to hold a nomination meeting for 15 December 2025.

However, the Ogun State Government intervened on 11 December 2025, cancelling the initial process after identifying procedural errors and potential violations of statutory law. It ordered the ruling house to restart the exercise in strict compliance with the law to avoid prolonged litigation.

Following this directive, the government, through a 6 January letter, cleared the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to resume the process, leading to a family nomination meeting on 12 January at Bisrod Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Amid mounting petitions and security concerns, the government suspended the selection process again on 20 January, instructing all parties, including the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and Awujale Kingmakers’ Council, to await further directives to protect peace and the integrity of the stool.