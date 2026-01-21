The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is interrogating senior officials of the Benue State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and private consultants over an alleged diversion of about N4.6 billion meant for the state’s 23 local government councils.

Sources familiar with the investigation told PREMIUM TIMES that the officials were picked up about a week ago and are being held at the EFCC’s Makurdi zonal office.

The anti-graft agency is probing claims that the funds were paid out as consultancy fees for an audit of local government staff, pensioners, Primary Healthcare workers and personnel of Local Government Education Authorities across the state, but were allegedly siphoned in the process.

A source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, disclosed that the Chairman of the Benue State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Kwande Local Government Council, Vitalis Neji, is among those currently in EFCC custody.

According to the source, Mr Neji and other officials were transferred from the commission’s Special Task Force unit to the Bank Fraud Department at the Makurdi zonal office as the investigation deepened.

The PUNCH earlier reported that the EFCC had invited all 23 local government chairpersons to explain their roles in the matter, while Directors of General Services and council treasurers had already been questioned.

A local government chairperson, who confirmed the probe but asked not to be named, said the decision to audit the councils was taken collectively after officials “met a lot of rot on the ground.”

“The resolution was reached during our joint meeting,” he said. “The auditors were engaged to audit local government staff, pensioners, Primary Healthcare workers and LGEA personnel.”

He added that the audit, which began about two weeks ago, was still ongoing in some councils and that consultancy payments varied based on workload.

The chairperson cautioned against politicising the investigation, describing it as a routine EFCC exercise. He also said those invited had been treated professionally.

The Benue State Commissioner for Finance, Michael Oglegba, confirmed that the state government was aware of the EFCC action and would not interfere.

“We have zero tolerance for anything that is not straightforward,” Mr Oglegba said. “The EFCC is carrying out its investigation, and when it is concluded, the findings will be made public.”

He acknowledged that funds had been paid for the audit but said the investigation would determine whether due process was followed.

“Yes, there is an allegation. Yes, monies were paid for the process. The investigation is to determine whether the payments were properly made,” he said, adding that the government was fully cooperating with the anti-graft agency.

Mr Oglegba warned public officials to adhere strictly to due process, noting that Governor Hyacinth Alia had made it clear that his administration would not tolerate corruption.

At the time of filing this report, some officials were reported to be taking steps to meet their bail conditions.

A state under fiscal strain

The EFCC probe comes amid mounting pressure over public finance management in Benue State. PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that pensioners in the state issued a 14-day ultimatum in January 2026, threatening a mass protest over unpaid pension arrears and gratuities that have accumulated for several years.

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners said some retirees were owed up to 96 months of arrears at the local government level, while others received as little as N2,000 monthly, a situation that has sparked repeated protests and public outcry.

Analysts say the latest EFCC investigation is likely to heighten scrutiny of how local government funds are managed in the state, especially at a time when workers and pensioners continue to complain of salary deductions, unpaid entitlements and declining welfare.

The EFCC has not yet issued an official statement on the arrests or the identities of those being investigated.