The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has approved the commencement of applications for admission into Federal Technical Colleges across the country.

Mr Alausa said education in Federal Technical Colleges will be fully funded upon admission, describing it as part of the government’s commitment to human capital and skills development.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the education ministry, Folasade Boriowo.

The statement said the initiative aligns with the federal government’s broader strategy to expand access to quality technical and vocational education and to equip young Nigerians with practical, employable, and industry-relevant skills.

“Admission is open to candidates aged between 13 and 20 years,” the statement said.

“Parents, guardians, and prospective candidates are advised to strictly comply with all application requirements and obtain information solely from official channels of the Federal Ministry of Education and designated examination bodies.”

Application

The statement said the registration for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Technical Colleges will open on Monday, 26 January, and close on Sunday, 24 May.

The entrance examination will be conducted nationwide on Saturday, 6 June, it said.

“Prospective candidates are required to complete their applications through the official National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) online portal via the designated website: https://student.nabteb.gov.ng,” the statement added.

“The Ministry emphasises that possession of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory for all applicants and remains a prerequisite for successful registration.”

Reviewed curriculum for technical colleges

Last year, the government reviewed the curriculum for technical colleges to include new subjects such as content creation and solar work.

It also streamlined other trade subjects and modernised others “to reflect industry needs”.

Under the reviewed curriculum, the education ministry said each technical college will now offer a minimum of six and a maximum of 10 trade subjects. It added that students are to take nine or 10 subjects.

The ministry listed the following subject combinations: one trade course; five or six general subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Citizenship and Heritage Studies; two or three trade-related subjects; and one elective.

Reviewed trade courses

The new trade subjects to be offered in the technical colleges include: Brick Laying, Block Laying and Concreting, Painting Decoration and Finishes (Interior Design), Woodwork, Carpentry and Joinery, Welding & Fabrication, Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Auto-Electrical Wiring, Computer Hardware & GSM Repair and Maintenance, Auto-Mobile Mechanics, Refrigeration & Air-conditioning Works, Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology, Mechanised Agriculture (Mechanics or Operations/ Smart Agriculture), Creative Media (Digital Media Production), Autobody Works, Electronic Systems Maintenance Craft and Catering Craft Practice.

Others are: Furniture Making & Upholstery, Solar PV Installation and Maintenance, Networking & System Security (Satellite TV Antenna installation and maintenance), Fashion Design and Garment making, Social Media Content Creation and Management, Livestock Farming/Animal Husbandry, Tiling & Cladding (Tilling and decorative stonework or Floor cover installation), Fish Farming Activity (Aquaculture), Automobile CNG Conversion and Maintenance, Motorcycle & Tricycle Repairs and Leather Works.