The Super Eagles of Nigeria have flown high at AFCON 2025, racking up five straight wins under the guidance of Franco-Malian tactician Eric Chelle. With 14 goals scored, two clean sheets, and an attacking style that has won over fans nationwide, Chelle has quickly established himself as one of Nigeria’s most influential coaches in recent memory.

Despite failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Eagles’ scintillating performance at AFCON 2025 has offered Nigerian fans a measure of recompense.

In just over a year in charge, Chelle has yet to taste defeat in regular or extra time, a remarkable record that will face its sternest test yet against host nation Morocco in tonight’s semi-final.

Osimhen lauds Chelle’s tactical genius

Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s talisman and Galatasaray forward, has been effusive in his praise for Chelle’s work. The former Napoli striker believes Chelle has brought out the very best in a squad already brimming with talent.

“About 70% to 80% of players in our squad have played football at the highest level, so, for me, the whole squad is calm,” Osimhen told CBS Sports Golazo.

“We’re just doing our job, doing what the coach wants us to do and playing how he [the coach] wants us to.

“I think he [Chelle] deserves a lot of praise, as well as the rest of the squad, because we’ve been playing amazingly well.

“When we look at the videos, for each action, the coach shows us, we applaud ourselves because we know we have the squad, we have the talent to play, but now we’ve got someone to put this talent in its place, who knows when to unleash the beast in his squad.

“I’m really pleased with the squad, I’m happy with the mentality. It’s not just about the leaders; it’s about everyone taking responsibility, and they’ve done that so far.”

Osimhen’s words underscore Chelle’s ability to blend individual brilliance with team cohesion, turning a talented roster into a formidable, disciplined force.

No pressure against Morocco

The Eagles now face a stern challenge in the semi-final against Morocco, but Osimhen is confident his teammates are ready to rise to the occasion.

“They [Morocco] have a very good squad, talented players, but I think we are one of the most feared teams within this tournament.

“There is no pressure; we take it as it comes. We just display something for the world to see; we’re up for this trophy.

“It won’t be easy because the Moroccans are coming with their fans in thousands, but again, many of us have played in stadiums packed with 90,000 people.

“For me, there’s no pressure. I don’t think about it, but when the game comes, we go for the win. It won’t be easy, but we’ve got a chance.”

Osimhen also hinted at a personal mission: breaking Rashidi Yekini’s all-time goal record for Nigeria, adding another layer of intensity to the semi-final showdown.

The clash will take place at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, with kick-off at 9:00 PM WAT, as Nigeria aims to continue its remarkable AFCON 2025 run and edge closer to continental glory.