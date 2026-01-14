Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has issued a two-month ultimatum to residents of hamlets around Kainji Lake to vacate the area for resettlement, warning that failure to do so could expose them to military operations aimed at flushing out criminals hiding in the forests.

Governor Bago gave the directive on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, at his palace in New Bussa, following a recent terrorist attack in the emirate.

The governor stated that the evacuation and resettlement of the affected communities had become unavoidable, as the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, was determined to clear the forests around Kainji Lake and dislodge criminal elements who used the area as a haven.

According to Mr Bago, the operation could involve heavy military action, including aerial bombardment, and residents must relocate to avoid what he described as “collateral damage.”

“We must clear these forests and flush out the criminals using Kainji Lake as their camp. For this to happen effectively, people living in hamlets around the lake must move out to allow security forces do their work,” the governor said, adding that the Emirate Council would oversee the resettlement process.

Mr Bago also raised concerns over the influx of unprofiled persons into the emirate, describing it as a significant security threat.

He accused some residents of acting as informants to criminal groups, a development he said had repeatedly undermined security operations in the area.

He urged the Emirate Council to work closely with security agencies and all tiers of government to combat insecurity, stressing that traditional institutions must take responsibility for safeguarding their domains.

Mr Bago commiserated with the Emir and families of victims of the recent attack, praying for the repose of the souls of those killed and comfort for their relatives.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the Federal Government would support efforts to restore peace and security in the area.

“It will be a welcome development if concrete steps are taken to relocate the people, reclaim the forest and deploy it for productive community use,” the minister said.

In his response, the Emir of Borgu pledged the emirate’s full cooperation with the government and security agencies, promising to help identify and prosecute informants aiding criminal activities.

He thanked Governor Bago for the visit and reaffirmed the emirate’s support for policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare and security of the people.